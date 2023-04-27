PSP shocks Marinerong Pilipino in rousing PBA D-League debut

Jayvee Dela Cruz fired 26 points on six treys to lead Philippine Sports Performance on offense.

Games on Tuesday

(Ynares Sports Arena)

2 p.m. – University of Perpetual Help System Dalta vs PSP Gymers

4 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda vs EcoOil-La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Performance stunned Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, 94-92, in an epic comeback fashion for a triumphant debut in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup opener Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jayvee Dela Cruz fired 26 points on six treys while Ian Jay Yutuc nailed the game-winning bucket as the Gymers introduced themselves in the country’s top amateur league with a bang.

Yutuc finished with 16 points while Dariel James Bayla (17) and former PBA player Val Acuña (15) chimed in with solid contributions for the wards of Coach John Paolo Lao.

“Team effort lang talaga. Sabi ko lang sa boys, we need to help each other kasi undersized kami sa bigs. Good thing, panalo. Sobrang saya kasi first game namin,” said Lao, who got a hand from PBA players CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz and Jackson Corpuz serving as his assistants.

PSP, fresh off a dismal campaign in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL), played catch-up basketball from the get go as the Red Lions raced to take control of the match until the payoff period.

Still trailing at 74-84 in the final five minutes, the Gymers uncorked a blistering 19-8 rally capped by Yutuc’s go-ahead triple to snatch the lead at 93-92 in the last 32 seconds.

San Beda, a young squad under rebuild in the NCAA, could not recover from the meltdown with a couple of errors and missed attempts from there on as Dela Cruz iced the game from the charity stripe for the final count.

Yukien Andrada (19), Jacob Cortez (15) and Clifford Hopia (15-16-5) spearheaded the Red Lions.

Later, EcoOil-La Salle ran away with an easy 84-62 win over Centro Escolar U to kick off its back-to-back title bid on a resounding note despite the absence of new coach Topex Robinson, who’s in the United States to scout overseas talents.

Kevin Quiambao (21) headlined the barrage as Evan Nelle scattered three points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and three steals for the Green Archers. Jerome Santos (14) led CEU.

The scores:

First game

Philippine Sports Performance 94 – Dela Cruz 26, Bayla 17, Yutuc 16, Acuña 15, Velchez 8, Gabriel 5, Olegario 4, Dino 3, Soriano 0, Cesista 0, Mohammad 0, Castillo 0.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 92 – Andrada 19, Jopia 15, Cortez 15, Cuntapay 9, Payosing 8, Cometa 8, Gallego 8, Alfaro 6, Puno 2, Visser 2, Jalbuena 0, Tagala 0, LLarena 0, Royo 0.

Quarterscores: 27-30, 43-50, 64-72, 94-92.

Second game

EcoOil-La Salle 84 – Quiambao 21, Escandor 11, Nonoy 10, Alao 7, Cortez 6, Nwankwo 5, Manuel 5, Abadam 4, M. Phillips 4, Nelle 3, Austria 3, David 2, B. Phillips 2 Macalalag 1, M. Reyes 0.

CEU 62 – Santos 15, Tolentino 12, Balogun 12, Joson 7, Peñano 4, Diaz 3, Borromeo 2, Cabotaje 2, Puray 2, Bernabe 2, R. Reyes 1, Javier 0, Ferrer 0, Malicana 0, Anagbogu 0.

Quarterscores: 17-10, 49-24, 64-44, 84-62.