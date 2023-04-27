^

Hidilyn: 'SEA Games-bound Philippine weightlifting team fine without me'

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 1:27pm
Hidilyn: 'SEA Games-bound Philippine weightlifting team fine without me'
Hidilyn Diaz

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz thinks the Philippine weightlifting team seeing action in next month’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games can get the job done despite her absence.

“I can’t predict how many medals ang mapapanalunan nila, but one thing I know, lahat ng Filipino lifters did their best in training and I know they can deliver and halos lahat sila can win a medal in the SEA Games,” said Diaz during the online presser hosted by Summit Natural Drinking Water.

Diaz has skipped the biennial meet slated May 5-17 in the Cambodian capital to focus on qualifying to next year’s Paris Games where she hopes to replicate her golden performance in the Tokyo Games.

This leaves Vanessa Sarno, tipped as Diaz’s heiress to the latter’s throne as the country’s queen of the sport to carry the fight for the country seeking glory in the Phnom Penh.

The 19-year-old wonder teener from Tagbilaran in Bohol will try to strike gold again in the women’s 71-kilogram division where she reigned supreme in last year’s Hanoi Games.

There, she lifted 239 kg — 104 kg in snatch and 135 kg in clean and jerk — to claim her first gold in the regional meet.

“Nasa peak na po kami ng preparation namin and handa na po kami mag compete,” said the 2020 Tashkent Asian Championship titlist.

Sarno said she is inspired by no less than Diaz herself.

“Gusto ko mentality ko katulad nung kay ate Hids (Diaz),” she said.

Diaz and Sarno were two of the star athletes who graced the Summit briefer that was also attended by World Championship pole vault bronze winner EJ Obiena and football’s Kiara Fontanilla.

For Obiena, his focus is nothing less than the gold in Phnom Penh.

“I will do my best to make the country proud,” said Obiena, who is currently in Europe training.

For Fontanilla, the Filipinas are eyeing to eclipse its historic bronze finish in Hanoi.

“We’re hoping to improve on our bronze last time,” she said.

HIDILYN DIAZ

SEA GAMES

WEIGHTLIFTING
