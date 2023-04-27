Gilas 3x3's Vosotros eyes SEA Games gold

MANILA, Philippines – There's only one goal for Almond Vosotros and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 once hostilities tip off in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month.

Seeking redemption is not only the men's 5-on-5, but also their 3x3 counterparts as the Gilas men's 3x3 team settled for bronze in Hanoi last year.

After sweeping all golds in men's and women's basketball in 2019 when the Philippines hosted the biennial meet, only the women's 5-on-5 was able to defend that gold.

Now with a chance to do it all over again, Vosotros said that it's the gold medal or bust.

"Sobrang naka-focus kami lahat kasi yun nga, last SEA Games, ‘di natin nakuha yung gold," Vosotros told the media during Team Philippines' send-off at the PICC on Monday.

"Alam naman natin na sa SEA Games, yung basketball, sobrang taas ng expectations, so yung talagang goal natin is gold, walang iba," he added.

Vosotros is joined by Rodel Samboy De Leon, Brandon Bates, Jorey Napoles, Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu, Jeffrey Manday, Alfred Batino, Ange Kouame and Joseph Sedurifa in the 3x3 pool.

Vosotros, de Leon, and Flores are part of TNT Tropang Giga's multi-titled 3x3 team in the PBA 3x3.

According to Vosotros, their veteran experience in the format will help them compete against their regional rivals and hopefully come out on top.

"Siguro for me, malaking tulong yung ginagawa ng PBA, yung PBA 3x3. Yung tulong na binibigay samin is composure, strategy, how to play 3x3, sobrang laking tulong para samin," said Vosotros.

"Galing rin kami ng FIBA, unfortunately we lost, siguro malaking experience din samin na mapunta yun before SEA Games," he added.