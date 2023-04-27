Ardina launches title-retention drive in Copper Rock

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina hopes to draw from the positives of her Epson Tour breakthrough last year as she sets out for the defense of the Copper Rock Championship crown in a late start Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

Though she has had not much of a success after battling back from five strokes down in the final round with a solid closing 65 to rule this event by two last year, the 29-year-old Ardina remains upbeat of her chances in the $230,000, 54-hole championship that also features four other Filipinas.

Ardina, who made just one cut in her first three tournaments in the LPGA Tour’s farm league this year, drew Americans Erika Smith and Sierra Brooks at 1:07 p.m. at the backside of the par-72 layout.

Clariss Guce, meanwhile, also brims with confidence heading to the championship following a strong joint third effort in the last Epson Tour event, the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Arizona last month. But the two-time Epson Tour winner will also start in the afternoon wave at 12:23 p.m. with Daniela Iacobelli of the US and Mexico’s Regina Plasencia, also on No. 10.

Bianca Pagdanganan, who with Ardina failed to advance in Casino del Sol, also aims for a big finish this week with the big-hitting ICTSI-backed shotmaker slugging it out with American Amy Lee and Spain’s Maria Parra at 9:09 a.m. on No. 1.

Pauline del Rosario, fresh from a victory in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Caliraya Springs last week, and ICTSI teammate Abby Arevalo expect to get going with early draws with the former launching her drive at 7:30 a.m. on No. 10 with Marissa Kirkwood and Ellie Slama of the US, and the latter clashing with Korean Yoonmin Han and amateur Jane Olson of the US at 7:41 a.m., also at the frontside.

Over in the LPGA, 2021 US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso seeks to bounce back strong from a missed cut stint in the Tour’s first major, the Chevron Championship in Texas last week, as she mixes it up with Thai Moriya Jutanugarn and Korean So Yeon Ryu at the start of the JM Eagle LA Championship in California Thursday.

They tee off at 1:10 p.m. on No. 10 of the par-71 Wishire Country Club.

The inaugural $3 million event features six winners this season and eight of the Top 10 in the world rankings, led by new world No. 1 Nelly Korda, No. 9 French Celine Boutier and Japanese Nasa Hataoka, along with Koreans Jin Young Ko, Hyo Joo Kim and Eun Hee Ji, Thai world No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul, Canada’s world No. 8 Brooke Henderson, American Danielle Kang and Chevron winner and No. 4 Lilia Vu of the US.