Alex Eala continues slump, suffers early exit in Madrid Open

MANILA, Philippines – The losing spell continues for Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala as she was knocked off early at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Lined up against World No. 66 Tatjana Maria, Eala stumbled easily, 6-1, 6-1, in their Round of 128 match.

The 17-year-old was given a wild-card entry into the WTA 1000 tiff, but she was quickly disposed of as Maria needed just one hour and 10 minutes to fend off the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar's challenge.

Before Madrid, Eala came off back-to-back early exits in tournaments in Switzerland as her chances for a slot in the qualifiers of Roland Garros dwindle.

Earlier this year, Eala was also booted out of the Round of 128 at the Miami Open when she fell against Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-2, 7-5.

Eala has struggled in WTA tournaments, as she hasn't won a main draw match in the WTA since the Winners Open back in 2021 when she drubbed Argentina's Paula Ormaechea, 7-5, 6-2.