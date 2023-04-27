Young Filipinas advance to 2nd round of U17 Asian Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's U17 national football team qualified to the next round of the 2024 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers on Wednesday after beating Lebanon, 2-0, at the Guam FA National Training Center.

The young Filipinas scored a two-match sweep of Group G to win the group with six points.

Isabella Alamo put the U17 Filipinas ahead shortly after the hour mark when she scored at the 68th minute.

Nina Mathelus, who netted a hat trick against hosts Guam in their opening match, secured the insurance goal in added time off of a penalty.

"Amazing achievement by this young group. We fought all the way, created lots and lots of chances... But a really bright future for a lot of these young kids," said U17 head coach Alen Stajcic, who also oversees the women's seniors team.

"Their effort, their learning, they've grown so much, they've really been playing with every bit of their heart," he added.

The second round of the qualifiers will be played in September, with the groups to be decided in a separate draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After successfully leading the youth team, Stajcic now shifts his focus to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games to be held in Cambodia next month.

The Filipinas are looking to better their bronze medal finish in Hanoi last year.