Pinoyliga college cagefest returns with Season 2

Pinoyliga founder Benny Benitez (right) talks about the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Season 2 as tournament commissioner Wilson Ang listens during the press conference last Tuesday at the University Hotel in UP Diliman, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 17 collegiate teams will get to test their mettle in Season 2 of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup that begins Sunday at Emilio Aguinaldo College Gym in Manila.

The squads will have the chance to showcase their talents and school pride in the three-month-long tournament that will also serve as a preseason build-up to their respective collegiate leagues.

"It will be composed of two groups — Group Prime and Group Edge. There will be nine teams in Group Prime and eight teams in Group Edge," said Pinoyliga founder Benny Benitez during a media briefing last Tuesday at University Hotel in UP Diliman Quezon City.

The top two teams in each bracket will automatically advance to the quarterfinals with twice-to-beat advantages, while squads ranked third to sixth in their respective groups will go through in a play-in game to determine the other two quarterfinalists.

The semis and finals are knockout affairs in this tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

"Mas gusto ng mga teams na many games so mae-enhance ng mga player kung ano ang gusto nila ma-emphasized," said Benitez, who tapped Wilson Ang as tournament commissioner.

Reigning UAAP champion Ateneo and fabled rival La Salle headlines Group Prime, which also has Lyceum of the Philippines University, San Sebastian, Mapua, National University, Philippine Christian University and Guang Ming College.

Last season's NCAA runner-up College of Saint Benilde and UAAP Season 84 titlist University of the Philippines banners Group Edge, which also comprises of San Beda, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Emilio Aguinaldo College, University of the East, Adamson and Far Eastern University.

The Fighting Maroons and the Falcons clash in an all-UAAP duel of a four-game bill at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

PCU and NU open hostilities at 9:15 a.m., followed by the EAC-Perpetual match-up at 11:15 p.m., and the LPU-GMC showdown at 1:45 p.m.

The games will be aired via livestream in the official Pinoyliga Facebook page.