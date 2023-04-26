^

Gilas women grouped with 5-time champ Japan in Women's Asia Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 4:25pm
The Gilas Pilipinas women's team in the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Jordan
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's team will be facing a tough task as it tries to stay in Division A of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

With the 2023 edition of the tiff slated late June, the Filipina cagers have been placed with five-time reigning champions Japan in a jam-packed Group B that also includes hosts Australia.

The Australians were third placers in the Women's Asia Cup in 2021 and also finished third in the Women's World Cup last year, which they also hosted.

Gilas women will start their campaign against the Opals on opening day, June 26, at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre, where they will likely face a tough home crowd in the main game at 7:30 p.m.

They will then face the Akatsuki 5 the following day in the first game of the double-header at 1:30 p.m., local time.

Gilas' other foe is Chinese Taipei, whom they clash with on Wednesday, June 28, again at 1:30 p.m.

The other group features World Cup runners-up China, Korea, New Zealand and Lebanon.

The Philippines avoided relegation back in 2021 in Jordan when they beat India, 74-60, in the classification game.

Once again, Gilas will attempt to remain in the top division of women's basketball in Asia.

Prior to the Women's Asia Cup, the Filipinas will compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this May.

