Baluyot, Jones shine in URCC 84 Rage

MANILA, Philippines – Jiu-jitsu expert Eros Baluyot survived a grueling battle with fellow black-belter Elouie Federic Sevilla, while Mariano Jones lived up to his word with a victory in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 84 Rage fight card at the Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City, in Taguig on Tuesday night.

The Parañaque City-based Baluyot surprisingly displayed great striking and wrestling skills to score a unanimous decision win over Sevilla in their flyweight match to improve his win-loss record to 2-0.

“I learned how to face and conquer myself first before and during the fight. Good thing I learned how to execute my striking and wrestling skills well,” said the 30-year-old Baluyot, who trained in Baguio City for one month to enhance his striking skills.

For his part, Sevilla, also bloodied after the fight, dropped to 6-4.

Meanwhile, Jones put an end to Arvin Chan’s 12-year MMA career by submitting him with a kimura lock in 3:45 of the second round of their welterweight battle that was witnessed by URCC president Alvin Aguilar and general manager Alex Sofronov.

Chan (8-10) applied his striking skills — trying to land solid blows — but the 26-year-old Costa Rican fighter, also known as the “Hitman”, overpowered him with powerful takedowns before catching him with the deadly submission to hike his win-loss record to 2-0.

“This victory is for everybody, for those people who are always being put down. So always believe in yourselves, fight for what’s right. And not only to the LGBTQ+ community, but I dedicate this fight to the other individuals as well,” Jones said.

The fights were watched closely by Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman Atty. Richard Clarin and supported by Nuebe Gaming and Vietnamese Highlands Coffee.

In the lone women’s strawweight bout, Marianne Mariano weathered Jomary Torres’ wrestling and grappling game to win via split decision. Mariano got the nod in two judges’ scorecards, 29-28 and 30-28, while Torres won 29-28 from the other judge.

In the preliminary bouts, Denzel Dimaguila beat Marvin Dela Cruz via rear naked choke with 1:14 to go in first round of flyweight bout, while Rhino Casipe also submitted Jeffrey Subla via a similar maneuver also in the first round of their flyweight clash.

Rex De Lara also caught Leonard Fornia with a rear naked choke in the first round of their featherweight collision.

In the amateur bouts, AJ Castellano defeated John Ilarde via second round via technical knockout in their heavyweight fight, while Chuckie Ruiz beat Gerald Galangue via split decision in their strawweight encounter.

In the first-ever “Slap Rap Battle”, Tazz Wiggins bested Closa Mafia via first round knockout while Sirdeo needed two rounds to stop South Piezze.