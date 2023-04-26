^

Sports

Baluyot, Jones shine in URCC 84 Rage

Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 3:06pm
Baluyot, Jones shine in URCC 84 Rage
Mariano Jones' hand is raised in victory.
URCC

MANILA, Philippines – Jiu-jitsu expert Eros Baluyot survived a grueling battle with fellow black-belter Elouie Federic Sevilla, while Mariano Jones lived up to his word with a victory in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 84 Rage fight card at the Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City, in Taguig on Tuesday night. 

The Parañaque City-based Baluyot surprisingly displayed great striking and wrestling skills to score a unanimous decision win over Sevilla in their flyweight match to improve his win-loss record to 2-0. 

“I learned how to face and conquer myself first before and during the fight. Good thing I learned how to execute my striking and wrestling skills well,” said the 30-year-old Baluyot, who trained in Baguio City for one month to enhance his striking skills. 

For his part, Sevilla, also bloodied after the fight, dropped to 6-4.

Meanwhile, Jones put an end to Arvin Chan’s 12-year MMA career by submitting him with a kimura lock in 3:45 of the second round of their welterweight battle that was witnessed by URCC president Alvin Aguilar and general manager Alex Sofronov. 

Chan (8-10) applied his striking skills — trying to land solid blows — but the 26-year-old Costa Rican fighter, also known as the “Hitman”, overpowered him with powerful takedowns before catching him with the deadly submission to hike his win-loss record to 2-0.

“This victory is for everybody, for those people who are always being put down. So always believe in yourselves, fight for what’s right. And not only to the LGBTQ+ community, but I dedicate this fight to the other individuals as well,” Jones said. 

The fights were watched closely by Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman Atty. Richard Clarin and supported by Nuebe Gaming and Vietnamese Highlands Coffee. 

In the lone women’s strawweight bout, Marianne Mariano weathered Jomary Torres’ wrestling and grappling game to win via split decision. Mariano got the nod in two judges’ scorecards, 29-28 and 30-28, while Torres won 29-28 from the other judge. 

For Inquiries about future fight events, check the official URCC website www.urcc.online or download the official URCC app https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top, which is available for iOS and Google.

In the preliminary bouts, Denzel Dimaguila beat Marvin Dela Cruz via rear naked choke with 1:14 to go in first round of flyweight bout, while Rhino Casipe also submitted Jeffrey Subla via a similar maneuver also in the first round of their flyweight clash.

Rex De Lara also caught Leonard Fornia with a rear naked choke in the first round of their featherweight collision. 

In the amateur bouts, AJ Castellano defeated John Ilarde via second round via technical knockout in their heavyweight fight, while Chuckie Ruiz beat Gerald Galangue via split decision in their strawweight encounter.

In the first-ever “Slap Rap Battle”, Tazz Wiggins bested Closa Mafia via first round knockout while Sirdeo needed two rounds to stop South Piezze.

MMA

URCC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sanctions on Belga piling up

Sanctions on Belga piling up

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
After conducting its own investigation, Rain or Shine management cracked the whip on Beau Belga, handing the veteran big man...
Sports
fbtw

Draw parameters set for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
As final phase host, the Philippines has been placed in a pot with Spain, USA and Australia preparatory to the FIBA World Cup draw at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday and gains the privilege of avoiding to...
Sports
fbtw
Heat, Lakers in sight of conference semis

Heat, Lakers in sight of conference semis

16 hours ago
Jimmy Butler conjured a dazzling 56-point performance as the Miami Heat came from behind to shove the top-seeded Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Somebody up there did it

Somebody up there did it

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa revealed yesterday if there had been a Game Seven in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, he probably...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, CEU clash in D-League kickoff mainer

La Salle, CEU clash in D-League kickoff mainer

16 hours ago
De La Salle-EcoOil begins its title retention bid against Centro Escolar University when the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup comes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
La Salle, CEU collide in PBA D-League opener

La Salle, CEU collide in PBA D-League opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 minutes ago
EcoOil-La Salle kickstarts its title defense bid without Robinson for the meantime when it takes on Centro Escolar University...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga Peninsula joins Philippine aquatics body

Zamboanga Peninsula joins Philippine aquatics body

1 hour ago
The Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA) membership continue to flourish after swimming clubs in Region 9 came together...
Sports
fbtw
Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off

Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
As Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz begged off from competing in the biennial meet as she shifts her focus to qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs get back at Golden Tigresses, boost bid for semis bonus

Lady Bulldogs get back at Golden Tigresses, boost bid for semis bonus

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In a win that strengthened their chances for the twice-to-beat semis bonus, NU rode a strong start where they zoomed ahead,...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine's Nambatac also slapped with ban after 'ligang labas' gig

Rain or Shine's Nambatac also slapped with ban after 'ligang labas' gig

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Rain or Shine on Wednesday added Rey Nambatac to its list of suspended players after the latter was also found to have played...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with