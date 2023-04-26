^

Sports

Zamboanga Peninsula joins Philippine aquatics body

Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 2:42pm
Zamboanga Peninsula joins Philippine aquatics body
COPA recently held a meeting with representatives of swimming clubs in Zamboanga Peninsula, which includes Zamboanga City, Dipolog City, Sandagan, Pagadian and Zamboanga Sur.

MANILA, Philippines – The Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA) membership continue to flourish after swimming clubs in Region 9 came together and united to form the Zamboanga Peninsula Aquatics Sports Association.

COPA co-founder Chito Rivera along with coach Anthony Reyes led the intimate meeting with representatives of swimming clubs in the so-called administrative region (formerly Western Mindanao), which includes Zamboanga City, Dipolog City, Sandagan, Pagadian and Zamboanga Sur.

Gib Sing Wong was elected president of ZPASA along with the following other officers: Ting Mansul (vice president), Aniceto Villegas, Jr., (Secretary), Jesus Duque II (Treasurer), Ramil Andangan (Auditor), John Abdul (PIO) are part of the Board, as well as representatives Vina Baez (Dapitan), Vince Villanueva (Zamboanga), Ruel Sumbanan (Dipolog), Dionisio Bayawa (Sandangan), Jiemark Emol (Pagadian) and Vincent Abrenica (Zamboanga Sur).

"Our mission in COPA is to unite all swimming clubs nationwide. It is difficult to push your sports development program especially at the grassroots if the swimming organizations are scattered in the regions. Now, we're proud to say that COPA is now represented by all regional swimming associations," said Rivera, also the tournament director of the COPA tournament in NCR.

"What we are doing is also a result of the efforts of our COPA president and Batangas First District Congressman Eric Buhain to organize swimming clubs in all regions and cities in the country,” he said.

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sanctions on Belga piling up

Sanctions on Belga piling up

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
After conducting its own investigation, Rain or Shine management cracked the whip on Beau Belga, handing the veteran big man...
Sports
fbtw

Draw parameters set for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
As final phase host, the Philippines has been placed in a pot with Spain, USA and Australia preparatory to the FIBA World Cup draw at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday and gains the privilege of avoiding to...
Sports
fbtw
Heat, Lakers in sight of conference semis

Heat, Lakers in sight of conference semis

16 hours ago
Jimmy Butler conjured a dazzling 56-point performance as the Miami Heat came from behind to shove the top-seeded Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Somebody up there did it

Somebody up there did it

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa revealed yesterday if there had been a Game Seven in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, he probably...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, CEU clash in D-League kickoff mainer

La Salle, CEU clash in D-League kickoff mainer

16 hours ago
De La Salle-EcoOil begins its title retention bid against Centro Escolar University when the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup comes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
La Salle, CEU collide in PBA D-League opener

La Salle, CEU collide in PBA D-League opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 minutes ago
EcoOil-La Salle kickstarts its title defense bid without Robinson for the meantime when it takes on Centro Escolar University...
Sports
fbtw
Baluyot, Jones shine in URCC 84 Rage

Baluyot, Jones shine in URCC 84 Rage

1 hour ago
Jiu-jitsu expert Eros Baluyot survived a grueling battle with fellow black-belter Elouie Federic Sevilla, while Mariano Jones...
Sports
fbtw
Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off

Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
As Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz begged off from competing in the biennial meet as she shifts her focus to qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs get back at Golden Tigresses, boost bid for semis bonus

Lady Bulldogs get back at Golden Tigresses, boost bid for semis bonus

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In a win that strengthened their chances for the twice-to-beat semis bonus, NU rode a strong start where they zoomed ahead,...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine's Nambatac also slapped with ban after 'ligang labas' gig

Rain or Shine's Nambatac also slapped with ban after 'ligang labas' gig

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Rain or Shine on Wednesday added Rey Nambatac to its list of suspended players after the latter was also found to have played...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with