Lady Bulldogs get back at Golden Tigresses, boost bid for semis bonus

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:16 p.m.) – The NU Lady Bulldogs earned payback against first-round tormentors UST Golden Tigresses with a four-set win, 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14, in UAAP Season 85 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

In a win that strengthened their chances for the twice-to-beat semis bonus, NU rode a strong start where they zoomed ahead, 9-2, in the fourth set to close out UST after giving up the sweep and the third set, 17-25.

The Lady Bulldogs seized control of the match early when they scored six straight points in Set 2 to flip the script on UST, 18-16, as an Eya Laure hit went long.

Previously, UST was ahead at the second technical timeout, 16-12.

The defending champions used another run — scoring seven straight points — in Set 4 to force UST to the edge, with Lams Lamina firing off an ace to double up on the Tigresses, 18-9.

With 10 match points in hand, NU wasted no time in finishing off their foes as Bella Belen went crosscourt and downed UST swiftly, 25-14.

Belen's finishing touch punctuated a 6-0 run by NU to finish the game.

"We’re very happy po na yung mga napag-trainingan namin ay nadala namin ngayong game, and we’re very happy na yun nga, isang game na lang, makukuha na namin yung twice-to-beat. One game at a time and we’ll get there," said Belen after the win.

Alyssa Solomon and Belen finished with 17 and 16 points, respectively, in leading the Lady Bulldogs to their fifth straight win.

NU is now at solo second at 10-3 while UST crashes down to 9-4, tied with fellow semis-bound team Adamson.

Laure paced the Tigresses in the losing effort with 17 markers.

The Lady Bulldogs hope to seal the semis bonus when they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday, April 29.

The Golden Tigresses, for their part, jockey for position against the UP Fighting Maroons on Sunday, April 30.

Earlier, in men's action, the NU Bulldogs moved one win away from an elimination round sweep and an outright finals berth after beating the UST Golden Spikers in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21.

Ken Malinis scattered 16 points in the victory to help NU improve to 13-0.

UST, meanwhile, stumbled to 10-3.