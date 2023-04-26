^

FilOil preseason cagefest releases brackets

Philstar.com
April 26, 2023
FilOil preseason cagefest releases brackets
Ateneo's Kai Ballungay
MANILA, Philippines — UAAP and NCAA rivals get an early workout against their foes when the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup tips off on May 6 at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Seven of the eight UAAP teams are bracketed in one group with champion Ateneo, runner-up University of the Philippines, and defending preseason kings National University leading the charge.

Also part of the group are Adamson, La Salle, University of the East, and Far Eastern University.

Completing the 10-team group are NAASCU champion St. Clare College of Caloocan, UCBL champion Centro Escolar University, and FAITH College of Batangas from NCAA South.

On the other hand, the NCAA bracket will have all 10 member-schools led by three-peat champion Letran, bridesmaid St. Benilde and perennial contender San Beda.

Rounding out the pool are Lyceum, San Sebastian, Arellano, Perpetual, Mapua, Jose Rizal University and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Teams will undergo a round-robin format for the eliminations with only the top three teams in each bracket securing an outright quarterfinal berth.

The fourth-ranked teams from each group will still have a chance through the play-in games but they will have to go through the play-in games for the last two quarterfinal slots against Luzon representative Guang Ming College and the still to be determined VisMin representative.

From there, the crossover knockout playoffs will take effect.

League chairman Rey Gamboa, commissioners Joe Lipa and Bert dela Rosa, tournament director Bennett Palad, media head and consultant Virgil Villavicencio, and marketing and finance head Diana Layug will spearhead the 16th edition of the Filoil tourney.

