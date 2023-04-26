^

Sports

MPBL: Zamboanga turns back Batangas; GenSan, Pasay book wins

Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 11:47am
MPBL: Zamboanga turns back Batangas; GenSan, Pasay book wins
Laurenz Victoria took charge for Pasay.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines bunched nine points midway through the fourth quarter and subdued Batangas City Embassy Chill, 81-74, on Tuesday in a battle between strong teams in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

Other games saw General Santos thwart Marikina, 85-80, and Pasay beat Laguna Krah Asia, 88-78.

With the count tied at 67, Dexter Maiquez sparked that Zamboanga blitz with a layup and capped it with a triple that pushed the 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitational champion ahead for good, 76-67, with 2 minutes and 26 seconds left.

All Batangas, the MPBL Anta Rajah Cup titlist, could do was narrow the gap on triples by Mark Justine Dela Virgen and Rhaffy Octobre that sandwiched a drive by Zamboanga's king Caralipio, time down to 1:22.

Jaycee Marcelino led Zamboanga to its fifth win in six outings with 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals, followed by Letran recruit Caralipio, who ended up with 18 points and four rebounds.

Maiquez, formerly of San Juan, finished with 10 points and nine rebounds as Zamboanga snapped Batangas' winning streak at five.

Batangas got 18 points and 5 rebounds from Rhaffy Octobre, 15 points, five rebounds and three assists from Juneric Baloria and 12 points from Levi Hernandez.

The GenSan Warriors drew 26 points, including three triples, and six rebounds from John Wilson to climb to 5-0 and keep pacesetters Nueva Ecija and Quezon Province, both with 6-0 records.

Kyt Jimenez also delivered for GenSan with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals, and so did Nico Elorde and Larry Rodriguez with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Marikina, which fell to 3-3, got 18 points from Kyle Tolentino, 15 points and 15 rebounds from Jason Opiso and 15 points and six rebounds from Marwin Dionisio.

Pasay banked on a balanced attack to post its fourth straight win after dropping its first two.

Brandrey Bienes came through with 16 points, Laurenz Victoria posted 15 points and 11 assists and Dhon Reverente contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Voyagers, who also drew 11 points and 5 rebounds from Alejandro Inigo and 10 points from Antonio Jeffrey Coronel.

Laguna tumbled to 2-5 despite the 28-point explosion of Francis Camacho and the 15-point effort of Paolo Pontejos.

The MPBL goes to the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on Thursday with Rizal battling Muntinlupa at 4 p.m., San Juan tackling Pasig at 6 p.m. and Valenzuela facing Pampanga at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Draw parameters set for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
As final phase host, the Philippines has been placed in a pot with Spain, USA and Australia preparatory to the FIBA World Cup draw at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday and gains the privilege of avoiding to...
Sports
fbtw
Somebody up there did it

Somebody up there did it

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa revealed yesterday if there had been a Game Seven in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, he probably...
Sports
fbtw

PNP, NHA book semis entry

13 hours ago
The PNP Responders needed extra five minutes to beat the OP-PMS Trailblazers, 103-89, and book a return trip to the semis of the 9th UNTV Cup on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.
Sports
fbtw
Belga, Qui&ntilde;ahan in Cebu brawl; Sangalang denies role in scandal

Belga, Quiñahan in Cebu brawl; Sangalang denies role in scandal

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Beau Belga of Rain or Shine, JR Quiñahan of NLEX and a handful other PBA players may find themselves in deeper trouble...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine suspends Belga for 'ligang labas' stints

Rain or Shine suspends Belga for 'ligang labas' stints

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga is sinking fast in the quicksand he himself created by playing in not just one, but three...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ASUS Business' first 16-inch OLED ExpertBook Series laptop is designed for Filipino hybrid professionals
Sponsored

ASUS Business' first 16-inch OLED ExpertBook Series laptop is designed for Filipino hybrid professionals

1 day ago
With the growing demand for hybrid work setup and business laptops in the Philippines, these new ExpertBook B5 series features...
Sports
fbtw
Millennials going retro? OPPO Find N2 Flip merges modern functionality, vintage feel
Sponsored

Millennials going retro? OPPO Find N2 Flip merges modern functionality, vintage feel

By May Dedicatoria | 1 day ago
Have you ever felt nostalgic with something that is actually brand new? This is how '90s kids will feel when experiencing...
Sports
fbtw
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series that is cool for your budget &mdash; here are specs, features, prices
Sponsored

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series that is cool for your budget — here are specs, features, prices

By Jap Tobias | 5 days ago
Just in time for the summer, the new Redmi devices bring in an impressive array of specs and features that enable more users...
Sports
fbtw
Be the next big content creator with the vivo V27 Series 5G, the Aura Portrait Master
Sponsored

Be the next big content creator with the vivo V27 Series 5G, the Aura Portrait Master

5 days ago
Here are some helpful content creation tips from vivo and how to use the new vivo V27 Series to make binge-worthy videos...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Inspiration: Ahead&rsquo; event spotlights how OPPO sets itself apart in crowded tech market
Sponsored

‘Inspiration: Ahead’ event spotlights how OPPO sets itself apart in crowded tech market

11 days ago
What — or who — is the inspiration behind all of OPPO's tech ambitions? For the tech brand, the answer is...
Sports
fbtw
Review: New smartphone has built-in microscope, takes great photos even on rainy days

Review: New smartphone has built-in microscope, takes great photos even on rainy days

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Located at the southeast flank of Mount Bulusan in Sorsogan, images of the lake typically look like a body of still water...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with