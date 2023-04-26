^

Sports

Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 2:00pm
Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off
Philippines' Vanessa Palomar Sarno competes in the women's 71kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 21, 2022.
YE AUNG THU / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Vanesa Sarno will be putting the hopes of the Philippines on her capable shoulders for the weightlifting team in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month.

As Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz begged off from competing in the biennial meet as she shifts her focus to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sarno gets the honor of being one of the athletes to watch out for in weightlifting.

Sarno introduced herself to the region in Hanoi last year when she ruled the women's 71-kg competition with SEA Games records all across the board.

The 19-year-old lifted SEA Games records in snatch (104kg), clean and jerk (135kg), and total (239kg).

Now in just her second SEA Games, Sarno says she is primed for another run.

"Yung preparations ko, okay naman. And ngayon na pa-Cambodia kai, excited ako," Sarno said during Team Philippines send-off at the PICC on Monday.

Despite Diaz missing out on the competition, Sarno said that she continues to motivate the whole weightlifting team and gave them confidence to see action without her.

"Okay naman yung pagmomotivate niya samin na magcocompete kami without si Ate [Hidilyn]," she said.

As for being pegged as Diaz' heir apparent, with the Philippines looking at her to continue the bemedaled Olympian's run, Sarno says that she is taking it as motivation to continue getting better.

"Yung sinasabi nila na ganon, nakaka-overwhelm," she said of comparisons to Diaz.

"Nape-pressure po ako, pero mas namomotivate ako lalo na galingan ko," she said.

Joining Sarno in Cambodia is Olympian Elreen Ando, Kristel Macrohon, Angeline Colonia, Lvely Inan, Rosalinda Faustino, John Febuar Ceniza, Dave Lloyd Pacaldo and John Dexter Tabique.

SEA GAMES

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Draw parameters set for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
As final phase host, the Philippines has been placed in a pot with Spain, USA and Australia preparatory to the FIBA World Cup draw at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday and gains the privilege of avoiding to...
Sports
fbtw
Heat, Lakers in sight of conference semis

Heat, Lakers in sight of conference semis

14 hours ago
Jimmy Butler conjured a dazzling 56-point performance as the Miami Heat came from behind to shove the top-seeded Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Sanctions on Belga piling up

Sanctions on Belga piling up

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
After conducting its own investigation, Rain or Shine management cracked the whip on Beau Belga, handing the veteran big man...
Sports
fbtw
Somebody up there did it

Somebody up there did it

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa revealed yesterday if there had been a Game Seven in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, he probably...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, CEU clash in D-League kickoff mainer

La Salle, CEU clash in D-League kickoff mainer

14 hours ago
De La Salle-EcoOil begins its title retention bid against Centro Escolar University when the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup comes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off

Sarno carries Philippine weightlifting in SEA Games as Diaz begs off

By Luisa Morales | 40 minutes ago
As Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz begged off from competing in the biennial meet as she shifts her focus to qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine's Nambatac also slapped with ban after 'ligang labas' gig

Rain or Shine's Nambatac also slapped with ban after 'ligang labas' gig

By Joey Villar | 50 minutes ago
Rain or Shine on Wednesday added Rey Nambatac to its list of suspended players after the latter was also found to have played...
Sports
fbtw
FilOil preseason cagefest releases brackets

FilOil preseason cagefest releases brackets

1 hour ago
Seven of the eight UAAP teams are bracketed in one group with champion Ateneo, runner-up University of the Philippines, and...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga turns back Batangas; GenSan, Pasay book wins

MPBL: Zamboanga turns back Batangas; GenSan, Pasay book wins

2 hours ago
Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines bunched nine points midway through the fourth quarter and subdued Batangas City Embassy...
Sports
fbtw
Young nails ice-cold game-winner as Hawks escape Celtics

Young nails ice-cold game-winner as Hawks escape Celtics

3 hours ago
Trae Young hit a last-gasp 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks stunned the Boston Celtics, 119-117, to keep their Eastern Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with