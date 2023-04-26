PSC chair tempers expectations but eyes better finish in Cambodia SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard "Dickie" Bachmann fell short of claiming any predictions for Team Philippines in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games, but targets a better performance than last year.

Some 860 athletes will compete across 608 events in 38 sports in Cambodia beginning May 5, seeking to improve on their fourth place finish in Hanoi in 2022.

"Let's put it this way — always better than last year," Bachmann said of his forecast during Team Philippines' send-off at PICC on Monday.

"That's my goal, is to do better than last year. And I know there's a lot of sports that were not included but we can do better," he added.

During the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, the Philippines ended up fourth place overall with a total medal haul of 227 (52 golds, 70 silvers and 105 bronzes).

Now with more than a hundred athletes more competing, Bachmann is upbeat that the Philippines can crack into the Top 3, even with hosts Cambodia trying to vie for the overall championship in their first-ever hosting of the meet.

The SEA Games in Phnom Penh is Bachmann's first major event in his term as PSC Chairman.

But he says there is no point in placing any personal expectations on himself and Team Philippines, rather, he focuses on being able to provide all of the athletes' needs.

"I'll stop first the expectations. But I'll just make sure that all bases are covered for the athlete," said Bachmann.

Heading into the SEA Games, the PSC encountered some problems in allocating the budget for the biennial meet. But things were ironed out just in time.

"I'm glad that we were able to assist and spread the budget that we have for all NSAs and all the sports," said the sports executive.

But the former basketball player targets a more efficient and effective way of allocation the next time around.

"Hopefully, next year, we'll have allocated better."

As for how he views Team Philippines' chances, Bachmann said that he has a lot of optimism in what he's seen so far.

"Good," Bachmann said of the Philippines' preparations.

"PSC is supporting them 110%, we've been meeting with NSAs, athletes, and getting everyone involved... Everything looks good," he said.