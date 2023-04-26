Abando, Anyang fall in KBL finals opener

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC could not get it done against the Seoul SK Knights in Game 1 of the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League Finals, 77-69, at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Though Anyang kept it close for most of the game, Seoul pulled away at the end of the third quarter where they pushed their advantage to double digits, and held on for the final buzzer.

Sunh-Yung Kim and American big man Jameel Warney stepped up with double-doubles for the defending chmapions.

Kim tallied 22 points, six rebounds and 12 assists for Seol while Warney added 23 markers and 10 boards.

Abando was limited in scoring for the KGC with just four points, attempting only three shots in 21 minutes of play. He also had two rebounds and one assist.

Sek-Eun Oh paced Anyang in the losing effort with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman, meanwhile, finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Anyang will hope to tie the best-of-seven series in Game 2 on Thursday, April 27.