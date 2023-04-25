^

Sports

Marcos promises physical office for Philippine Olympic body

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 5:47pm
Marcos promises physical office for Philippine Olympic body
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino wave the Philippine flag as President Ferdinand Marcos Junior and Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann look on send-off of the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games-bound national team at the PICC on Monday.
PSC / POC

MANILA, Philippines – President Marcos vowed to help find the Philippine Olympic Committee a place that it can call home.

And it looked like it will be in the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay.

“The Philippine Olympic Committee, [who] I understand is still squatting in the environs of the CCP,” said the Chief Executive in his speech during Monday’s send-off of the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games-bound national team at the PICC.

“Kailangan natin siguro — mahirap naman ang dami nating pinapagawa, sa inyo na hindi — wala kayo man lang sarili ninyong opisina,” he added.

The POC never had its own office building since its creation almost a century ago and is currently maintaining offices at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City that the government owns.

And Marcos’ recent statement should end its long wait soon.

“With the President himself promising his support, particularly in the POC office, we can now say that the House of POC would no longer be a dream,” said POC president Abraham Tolentino. “It will sooner or later be a reality with the promise of our President.”

Tolentino hopes the permanent POC headquarters would not only house the organization’s staff but also have space for a museum and a multi-purpose hall.

The Tagaytay City Mayor picked the CCP Complex as the most ideal location because of the government and private-sector landmarks and offices, proximity to the airport, hotels as well as the consistent congregation of people in the area who could be visiting the museum.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

POC

PRESIDENT MARCOS

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Belga, Quinahan, other PBA players to be summoned over fight-marred pick-up game

Belga, Quinahan, other PBA players to be summoned over fight-marred pick-up game

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
A group of Philippine Basketball Association players headed by Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and NLEX’s JR Quinahan...
Sports
fbtw
Wolves stay alive vs Nuggets

Wolves stay alive vs Nuggets

18 hours ago
Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, including a three-point dagger with 11.5 seconds left, as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ open to naturalization

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is open to explore the option of joining Gilas as a naturalized player but before even entertaining the idea, SBP has to check with FIBA if he’s eligible to switch countries....
Sports
fbtw
Vosotros mulls legal action to address game-fixing allegations

Vosotros mulls legal action to address game-fixing allegations

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 player Almond Vostros said he is willing to take legal action against Singapore businessman Koa Wei Quan...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo limited to 4 gymnastics events in Cambodia SEA Games

Yulo limited to 4 gymnastics events in Cambodia SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Philippine gymnastics darling Carlos Yulo will only be able to vie for four medal events in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SBP, SMC seal partnership for FIBA World Cup hosting

SBP, SMC seal partnership for FIBA World Cup hosting

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, under the helm of the Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) group, and the San Miguel Corporation...
Sports
fbtw
NU, UST clash in bid to boost UAAP twice-to-beat semis hopes

NU, UST clash in bid to boost UAAP twice-to-beat semis hopes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Reigning champion National University and tormentor University Santo Tomas slug it out in an all-important duel for an inside...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine suspends Belga for 'ligang labas' stints

Rain or Shine suspends Belga for 'ligang labas' stints

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga is sinking fast in the quicksand he himself created by playing in not just one, but three...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron, Lakers on verge of ousting Grizzlies with Game 4 OT win

LeBron, Lakers on verge of ousting Grizzlies with Game 4 OT win

4 hours ago
LeBron James led an overtime rally to give the Los Angeles Lakers a commanding series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies with...
Sports
fbtw
India relishes Asia 7s football stint in Manila

India relishes Asia 7s football stint in Manila

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Team India finished second in the recently concluded BPI AIA Asia 7s. In spite of the heartbreaking 3-2 finals loss to Japan,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with