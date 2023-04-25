SBP, SMC seal partnership for FIBA World Cup hosting

Led by president Al Panlilio (2nd from left), the SBP, and SMC, represented by sports director Alfrancis Chua (3rd from left), on Tuesday inked an official partnership as the two parties aim to make the Philippines a warm host of the 32-team world showpiece for the first time since 1978.

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, under the helm of the Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) group, and the San Miguel Corporation forged a historic alliance to ensure the country's successful hosting of the widely anticipated FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in August.

Led by president Al Panlilio, the SBP, and SMC, represented by sports director Alfrancis Chua, on Tuesday inked an official partnership as the two parties aim to make the Philippines a warm host of the 32-team world showpiece for the first time since 1978.

It marked no less than a momentous occasion for the two corporate giants and staunch sports patrons joining forces, with Pangilinan also serving as SBP chairman emeritus, and the Ramon S. Ang-headed SMC camp, ahead of the World Cup official draw this Saturday and the tournament proper on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

"We thank the SMC for this support and partnership and it really highlights the SMC’s deep experience in sports. They’ve been committed to sports for the longest time. We share the same vision for Philippine sports through basketball," said Panlilio.

"This partnership will ensure success for our hosting. This collaboration is much appreciated. The World Cup is a hosting of our country, not only SBP so we’re looking forward to a having a successful World Cup."

The collaboration gained ground as early as last year during a rare meeting of the minds between Pangilinan and Ang at the SMC headquarters in Pasig. Panlilio, Chua and SBP vice president Ricky Vargas also graced the meeting.

Now, with the World Cup still four months away, the alliance finally come intro fruition as the SBP and SMC transformed into a 2-in-1 ace for the Philippines in a tri-nation World Cup hosting with Indonesia and Japan.

“Bihira mangyari ang World Cup sa atin at bihira ring mangyari na nag-join ang SMC at MVP. That's a very big step so sa lahat ng mga Pilipino, sana suportahan niyo kami,” said Chua in the event in Makati also attended by FIBA World Cup executive director David Crocker, deputy event director Erika Dy, Cignal TV and MediaQuest president Jane Basas, and JMC Philippines head of operations John Lucas.

"It will be a full SMC support for us. Kung ano kailangan, andito kami sa likod. I'm so happy as this is the first time I've ever worked with my ka-tukayo (Al Panlilio). He is my close friend. I'm excited as we're gonna have to exchange ideas."

The SBP-SMC combo, however, will be more than just a tie up on a corporate basis as the two sporting giants vow to pull out all the stops for the Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in front of home fans.

"The partnership goes beyond the sponsorship, It's all about making sure that everything is prepared to really compete and we want to do our best when it comes to the actual competition," noted Panlilio.

Chua, also governor of Barangay Ginebra, last year has been named as executive advisor with Tim Cone as assistant coach of Chot Reyes in Gilas, which has majority of Gin Kings and Talk 'N Text players in its training pool.

Resident Ginebra import and newly-minted naturalized player Justin Brownlee is among those players as Gilas revs up for the coming 32nd Southeast Asian Games next month first before the World Cup proper.