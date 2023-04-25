NU, UST clash in bid to boost UAAP twice-to-beat semis hopes

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Center, San Juan)

9 a.m. – NU vs UST (men)

11 a.m. – NU vs UST (women)

3 p.m. – UP vs UE (women)

5 p.m. – UP vs UE (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion National University and tormentor University Santo Tomas slug it out in an all-important duel for an inside track to the second seed in the final week of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Center.

Revenge versus mastery will be the name of the game at 11 a.m. as the Lady Bulldogs seek to return the favor on the Golden Tigresses for a chance to move one foot inside the coveted No. 2 spot that comes with a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

The Final Four, with La Salle (12-1) at No. 1, is already set in stone except for the rankings from second to fourth, with NU and UST currently tied at 9-3. Adamson is not far behind at 9-4.

NU still has Ateneo (4-9), UST has University of the Philippines (1-11) and Adamson has FEU (6-7) as their final assignments in a mad dash to the finish.

And a win Wednesday for either the Golden Tigresses or the Lady Bulldogs would certainly move them closer to that bid.

"Big stake itong game namin vs NU. Kung sino mananalo dito, mataas ang chance na kumuha ng No. 2. We’re in the Final Four and we should aim higher but it will not be easy," said UST coach Kungfu Reyes, whose wards look for a repeat feat on NU.

The Golden Tigresses in the first round hacked out a 25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11 win to end the Lady Bulldogs' 20-game win streak highlighted by a 16-0 sweep of Season 84.

But as much as NU wants all the smoke for a desired vengeance, Season 84 Mhicaela Belen warned against emotions as possible hindrance to their game plan.

"Importante ‘yung last two games namin kasi parang ito ‘yung magiging benchmark namin papasok ng Final Four kung anong ipapakita namin dito," said Belen.

“Yun nga kasi medyo gigil po manalo sa UST kasi natalo kami sa first round. Kailangan maging composed at stick lang kami sa game plan. Dapat relax lang. Hindi kami pwedeng manggigil.”

Meanwhile in the second match at 3 p.m., UP and UE aim a graceful exit. NU (12-0) and UST (10-2), as well as UP (1-11) and UE (4-8) also clash in men's division at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.