^

Sports

NU, UST clash in bid to boost UAAP twice-to-beat semis hopes

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 4:15pm
NU, UST clash in bid to boost UAAP twice-to-beat semis hopes
Bella Belen
UAAP

Games Wednesday
(Filoil EcoOil Center, San Juan)

9 a.m. – NU vs UST (men)
11 a.m. – NU vs UST (women)
3 p.m. – UP vs UE (women)
5 p.m. – UP vs UE (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion National University and tormentor University Santo Tomas slug it out in an all-important duel for an inside track to the second seed in the final week of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Center.

Revenge versus mastery will be the name of the game at 11 a.m. as the Lady Bulldogs seek to return the favor on the Golden Tigresses for a chance to move one foot inside the coveted No. 2 spot that comes with a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four. 

The Final Four, with La Salle (12-1) at No. 1, is already set in stone except for the rankings from second to fourth, with NU and UST currently tied at 9-3. Adamson is not far behind at 9-4.

NU still has Ateneo (4-9), UST has University of the Philippines (1-11) and Adamson has FEU (6-7) as their final assignments in a mad dash to the finish. 

And a win Wednesday for either the Golden Tigresses or the Lady Bulldogs would certainly move them closer to that bid. 

"Big stake itong game namin vs NU. Kung sino mananalo dito, mataas ang chance na kumuha ng No. 2. We’re in the Final Four and we should aim higher but it will not be easy," said UST coach Kungfu Reyes, whose wards look for a repeat feat on NU. 

The Golden Tigresses in the first round hacked out a 25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 22-25, 15-11 win to end the Lady Bulldogs' 20-game win streak highlighted by a 16-0 sweep of Season 84.

But as much as NU wants all the smoke for a desired vengeance, Season 84 Mhicaela Belen warned against emotions as possible hindrance to their game plan. 

"Importante ‘yung last two games namin kasi parang ito ‘yung magiging benchmark namin papasok ng Final Four kung anong ipapakita namin dito," said Belen. 

“Yun nga kasi medyo gigil po manalo sa UST kasi natalo kami sa first round. Kailangan maging composed at stick lang kami sa game plan. Dapat relax lang. Hindi kami pwedeng manggigil.”

Meanwhile in the second match at 3 p.m., UP and UE aim a graceful exit. NU (12-0) and UST (10-2), as well as UP (1-11) and UE (4-8) also clash in men's division at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

LADY BULLDOGS

NU

UAAP

UST

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Belga, Quinahan, other PBA players to be summoned over fight-marred pick-up game

Belga, Quinahan, other PBA players to be summoned over fight-marred pick-up game

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
A group of Philippine Basketball Association players headed by Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and NLEX’s JR Quinahan...
Sports
fbtw
Wolves stay alive vs Nuggets

Wolves stay alive vs Nuggets

17 hours ago
Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, including a three-point dagger with 11.5 seconds left, as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ open to naturalization

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is open to explore the option of joining Gilas as a naturalized player but before even entertaining the idea, SBP has to check with FIBA if he’s eligible to switch countries....
Sports
fbtw
Yulo limited to 4 gymnastics events in Cambodia SEA Games

Yulo limited to 4 gymnastics events in Cambodia SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Philippine gymnastics darling Carlos Yulo will only be able to vie for four medal events in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Vosotros mulls legal action to address game-fixing allegations

Vosotros mulls legal action to address game-fixing allegations

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 player Almond Vostros said he is willing to take legal action against Singapore businessman Koa Wei Quan...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SBP, SMC seal partnership for FIBA World Cup hosting

SBP, SMC seal partnership for FIBA World Cup hosting

By John Bryan Ulanday | 37 minutes ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, under the helm of the Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) group, and the San Miguel Corporation...
Sports
fbtw
NU, UST clash in bid to boost UAAP twice-to-beat semis hopes

NU, UST clash in bid to boost UAAP twice-to-beat semis hopes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Reigning champion National University and tormentor University Santo Tomas slug it out in an all-important duel for an inside...
Sports
fbtw
India relishes Asia 7s football stint in Manila

India relishes Asia 7s football stint in Manila

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Team India finished second in the recently concluded BPI AIA Asia 7s. In spite of the heartbreaking 3-2 finals loss to Japan,...
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Executives down Bong Go-led Sentinels; NHA, PNP complete semis cast

UNTV Cup: Executives down Bong Go-led Sentinels; NHA, PNP complete semis cast

3 hours ago
In the lone Executive Face-Off match, the OP Executives rode on the hot shooting of Marvin Bayang and Franz Alvarez to down...
Sports
fbtw
Heat's Butler says 'complete team effort' behind 56-point gem

Heat's Butler says 'complete team effort' behind 56-point gem

4 hours ago
Jimmy Butler saluted his Miami Heat teammates on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) after his 56-point masterpiece left the top-seeded...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with