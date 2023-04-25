^

India relishes Asia 7s football stint in Manila

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 1:49pm
India relishes Asia 7s football stint in Manila
Team India
Jihan Caparros

MANILA, Philippines – Team India finished second in the recently concluded BPI AIA Asia 7s. In spite of the heartbreaking 3-2 finals loss to Japan, the team found many positives and learned from the experience.

“We enjoyed our participation in Asia 7s,” proclaimed India head coach Aniketh Kesarkar two days after the end of the event while vacationing in Boracay with the entire team. “This was one of the best events we participated in and we are also happy for the television exposure from TapGo TV.”

Team India finished with a similar 3-2 record, winning twice against the Philippines and Brunei. Both losses were to Japan.

“We like the competition and the way things were put up. We certainly look forward to next year’s tournament.”

Football is only the No. 5 sport in India as cricket, kabaddi, field hockey and badminton occupy the top echelon of competition in world’s most populous country. 

“With a huge population, obviously, you are going to get a lot of variety,” explained Kesarkar. “We have a lot of football in India but not 11-a-side. Seven-a-side is more popular and I guarantee that in every city, more than a hundred teams compete every Sunday.”

Kesarkar divulge that the biggest learning for the team came down to three things: preparation, fitness, and bringing a massage team.

“We need to start our preparation earlier,” elaborated the coach. “As everyone saw, Japan was at a higher level. We have some crazy good players and you all saw Johnson D’Silva and Clinton D’Souza. We barely saw their potential and we have others who are even better but were unable to make it. Along with Mervin, those guys live and breathe football. It is a matter of life and death for them.”

D’Silva finished with a team high six goals while D’Souza added three strikes.

“If we plan earlier, we can bring a better team where our substitutions will be better.”

“The second was fitness, the third was having a massage team.

“Because we prepared less early, it showed. Our players were affected by the heat and they were cramping up. We should bring a massage team next time.”

As for hosting the Asia 7s Football Championships, Kesarkar said he is looking forward to hosting his country in the next two years.

“I think rightfully so, it should go to Japan first. Then maybe us, two years from now. We will treat teams to Indian hospitality and help elevate this sport that we love,” he said.

