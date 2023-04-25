^

UNTV Cup: Executives down Bong Go-led Sentinels; NHA, PNP complete semis cast

April 25, 2023 | 1:38pm
UNTV Cup: Executives down Bong Go-led Sentinels; NHA, PNP complete semis cast
Sen. Bong Go in action for the Senate Sentinels.
MANILA, Philippines – The PNP Responders needed an extra five minutes to beat the OP-PMS Trailblazers, 103-89, and book a return trip to the semis of the UNTV Cup on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

Unable to win the match in regulation after some sloppy plays in the waning moments of the game, the Responders went berserk in overtime, erupting for 17 points while holding the Trailblazers to just three points to secure a Final Four berth in the event now on its 9th season.

Rollie Serrano starred for PNP with 27 points and 4 rebounds while Richard Villanueva added 22 points and 5 boards that made for the anemic showing of former UE player Olan Omiping who was limited to measly 6 points.

Clinching the fourth and last semis berth were the NHA Home Masters who clobbered the GSIS Furies, 88-71, thanks to Marvin Mercado and Rodolfo Sumayang who combined for 31 points.

In the lone Executive Face-Off match, the OP Executives rode on the hot shooting of Marvin Bayang and Franz Alvarez to down the Sen. Bong Go-led Senate Sentinels, 63-58, for their second straight win in the 7-team field.

With their wins, the Home Masters finished third (8-4), earning a semis date with No. 2 AFP Cavaliers, while the Responders will go up against No. 1 seed Judiciary Magis after finishing fourth and a 7-5 record.

Judiciary and AFP advanced outright to the semis — a best-of-three affair — after finishing 1-2 in the two-phase eliminations. The series will start on May 3.

Bayang and Alvarez banged in 16 points each while Go scattered 24 points.

