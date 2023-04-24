^

Last-hole mishap costs Malixi Royal Junior crown

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 7:52pm
Rianne Malixi
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Steady on the mound all week, Rianne Malixi hit one bad drive on the hole that mattered most, leading to a triple-bogey on the 18th and enabling Shio Chaki to snatch victory in a grueling five-hole playoff over fellow Japanese Iijima Saori in The Royal Junior tournament in Ibaraki, Japan Monday.

Two shots clear of the field with one hole to go, Malixi wound up with a “7” on the par-4 closing hole for a 74 and instead finished joint third with Fuka Suga, who carded a 73, at 219, leaving the two local bets to dispute the crown in sudden death.

But Chaki, who carded a 72 at the Royal Golf Club to tie Saori, who saved a 73, at 218, proved steadier in the end of a protracted duel, clinching the win with a par on the fifth extra hole.

It was a sorry setback for the rising Filipina star, who hit a clutch birdie on No. 16 to regain control and move closer to topping the 54-hole tournament, one of the region’s most prestigious junior championships billed as the "Gateway to the World."

But she drove into the thick rough of No. 18, so deep that she failed to get out in her second shot. Forced to take a drop, she played out and reached the green in 5 then two-putted for a 7 and a 35-39.

Saori pounced on her ICTSI-backed rival’s misfortune and holed out with a par for a one-over card, while Chaki matched par 72 in a flight ahead to post the first 218 total.

Despite Malixi's last-hole miscue, the event’s website, impressed with her lead-sharing second round 71 Sunday, said it was an otherwise impressive performance for the two-time American Junior Golf Association leg winner. It said Malixi “can take great heart from another Top 3 finish in her last 10 tournaments — a sequence of results that have seen her break into the WAGR’s (World Amateur Golf Rankings) Top 100 for the first time."

The Royal Junior had earlier said Malixi was “a model of consistency” while citing her excellent run of form that swept her into title contention after the second round.

She actually lived up to the hype as she forged ahead by two with a run of pars after four holes in the final round as second round co-leader Saori fell behind with bogeys on Nos. 2 and 4.

Though the Japanese threatened with a birdie on No. 15, Malixi kept her nerves in check and drained a clutch birdie on the 16th and stepped on the 18th tee holding on to a two-stroke lead.

