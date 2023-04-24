^

Sports

Marcos leads SEA Games send-off for 'champions'

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 5:48pm
Marcos leads SEA Games send-off for 'champions'
President Marcos thanked the 905 athletes and 257 coaches and officials waging war in the Cambodian capital from May 5-17 for representing and making the country proud.
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines – For President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, sports will always have a special place in his heart. 

So when he was told of the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games-bound Philippine team’s send-off at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay Monday, the Chief Executive made sure he won’t miss it for the world.

“Pinilit ko pumunta dito dahil gusto ko makilala ang mga champion,” said Marcos. “Nag football, squash, shooting, archery, fencing ako pero hindi ako nag-champion kaya gusto ko makilala yung champion at kung ano ba pakiramdam na ganyan.”

Marcos thanked the 905 athletes and 257 coaches and officials waging war in the Cambodian capital from May 5-17 for representing and making the country proud.

“I thank you all very much for the honor and glory that you bring for representing the country,” he said. “Our country’s hopes, dreams and aspirations for the Philippines ride with you. You have 107 million countrymen na walang gagawin kung hindi magdasal na manalo kayo.”

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann were also present in the sendoff along with Senator Bong Go and Congressman and POC official Richard Gomez and other sports officials.

For Tolentino, he is optimistic the country will make the country proud in the biennial event.

“We know it’s a big challenge for us, for our last SEA Games, we landed fourth,” said the Tagaytay City mayor referring to the Filipinos’ 52-gold, 70-silver and 104-bronze medal haul in last year’s Hanoi Games. “We will do our best to maintain our position even though Cambodia will try to notch the top place.”

As this will be your (Marcos) administration’s first SEA Games to be followed by Thailand in 2025 and Malaysia in 2027, we assure our country that we are ready to show the skills and talents of our Filipino athletes,” he added.

Bachmann, for his part, said he will be in Phnom Penh to personally support the team from start to finish.

“I’ll be there May 2 to 18 and just make sure that the athletes are taken care of and all bases are covered from the athletes,” said the former PBA player and exec. “I’m glad we were able to give the budget and spread it to all NSAs and all sports, we’re supporting them 100 percent.”

“Hopefully next year, we will allocate better,” he added.

BBM

BONGBONG MARCOS

POC

PSC

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Power-punching Davis stops Ryan Garcia with wicked body shot

Power-punching Davis stops Ryan Garcia with wicked body shot

1 day ago
Unbeaten Gervonta Davis handed Ryan Garcia the first defeat of his career on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), stopping the...
Sports
fbtw
Letran parts ways with Bonnie Tan

Letran parts ways with Bonnie Tan

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having led the Knights to a three-peat in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Tan will be shifting his focus to the NorthPort...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee wants SEAG win badly after PBA fall

Brownlee wants SEAG win badly after PBA fall

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Coming off his first finals loss in the PBA, expect Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee to be extra motivated in helping...
Sports
fbtw
Ed Picson, the fighter

Ed Picson, the fighter

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
I first met Ed Picson when I joined the PBA broadcasts of Vintage Enterprises in 1990.
Sports
fbtw
Tonaldo leads Philippines to bronze in Asia 7s football tourney

Tonaldo leads Philippines to bronze in Asia 7s football tourney

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
In his first coaching role for a national side, Stephen “Tonaldo” Appiah, the Ghanaian striker for Manila Digger...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rensy Bajar named new Letran Knights coach

Rensy Bajar named new Letran Knights coach

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Rensy Bajar has transitioned from a bitter rival as a former San Beda star in the mid-90s to Letran’s new coach in the...
Sports
fbtw
Vosotros mulls legal action to address game-fixing allegations

Vosotros mulls legal action to address game-fixing allegations

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 player Almond Vostros said he is willing to take legal action against Singapore businessman Koa Wei Quan...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo limited to 4 gymnastics events in Cambodia SEA Games

Yulo limited to 4 gymnastics events in Cambodia SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Philippine gymnastics darling Carlos Yulo will only be able to vie for four medal events in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Belga, Quinahan, other PBA players to be summoned over fight-marred pick-up game

Belga, Quinahan, other PBA players to be summoned over fight-marred pick-up game

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
A group of Philippine Basketball Association players headed by Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and NLEX’s JR Quinahan...
Sports
fbtw
Torre laments exclusion of chess in Cambodia SEA Games

Torre laments exclusion of chess in Cambodia SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Filipino icon Eugene Torre is batting for standard chess to be a regular event in the Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with