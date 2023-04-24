Marcos leads SEA Games send-off for 'champions'

President Marcos thanked the 905 athletes and 257 coaches and officials waging war in the Cambodian capital from May 5-17 for representing and making the country proud.

MANILA, Philippines – For President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, sports will always have a special place in his heart.

So when he was told of the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games-bound Philippine team’s send-off at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay Monday, the Chief Executive made sure he won’t miss it for the world.

“Pinilit ko pumunta dito dahil gusto ko makilala ang mga champion,” said Marcos. “Nag football, squash, shooting, archery, fencing ako pero hindi ako nag-champion kaya gusto ko makilala yung champion at kung ano ba pakiramdam na ganyan.”

“I thank you all very much for the honor and glory that you bring for representing the country,” he said. “Our country’s hopes, dreams and aspirations for the Philippines ride with you. You have 107 million countrymen na walang gagawin kung hindi magdasal na manalo kayo.”

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann were also present in the sendoff along with Senator Bong Go and Congressman and POC official Richard Gomez and other sports officials.

For Tolentino, he is optimistic the country will make the country proud in the biennial event.

“We know it’s a big challenge for us, for our last SEA Games, we landed fourth,” said the Tagaytay City mayor referring to the Filipinos’ 52-gold, 70-silver and 104-bronze medal haul in last year’s Hanoi Games. “We will do our best to maintain our position even though Cambodia will try to notch the top place.”

As this will be your (Marcos) administration’s first SEA Games to be followed by Thailand in 2025 and Malaysia in 2027, we assure our country that we are ready to show the skills and talents of our Filipino athletes,” he added.

Bachmann, for his part, said he will be in Phnom Penh to personally support the team from start to finish.

“I’ll be there May 2 to 18 and just make sure that the athletes are taken care of and all bases are covered from the athletes,” said the former PBA player and exec. “I’m glad we were able to give the budget and spread it to all NSAs and all sports, we’re supporting them 100 percent.”

“Hopefully next year, we will allocate better,” he added.