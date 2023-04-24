^

Vosotros mulls legal action to address game-fixing allegations

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 5:28pm
Almond Vosotros.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 player Almond Vostros said he is willing to take legal action against Singapore businessman Koa Wei Quan after his name was dangled in game-fixing allegations in the Thailand Basketball League.

According to the report by The Strait Times, the businessman allegedly offered more than $1,000 in June 2018 to arrange for his club, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) basketball club, to have a 23-point spread in their match against the Thai General Equipment basketball club.

"Yeah. Para malinis yung name ko, kung kailangan, gagawin ko," the Philippine cager said.

Vosotros admitted that the report caught him off-guard, saying his club in Thailand had always been keen on having him as an import.

"Unang una, nagulat ako kasi everyone knows naman I played sa Thailand in 2018. And honestly, hindi ko talaga alam yan at saka hindi ko gagawin yan," Vosotros told media during the official send-off for Team Philippines to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Monday. 

"You guys know what's my career (from) high school, to college to pro, and to Gilas. As in. Hindi ko nga kilala yung tao na yun eh. At saka for me ah, yung nilaruan ko na team sa Thailand, No. 1 team ko Mono [Thewphaingarm] pangalawa PEA, sobrang gustong gusto nila ako that time," he added.

Vosotros said that he may have rubbed people the wrong way when he was in Thailand because of his competitiveness, which could've sparked the inclusion of his name in the report.

"Siguro, honestly, baka meron siguro [akong nakabangga] kasi sa Thailand, iba din country, may mga ibang country na sumasali, may mga guest teams din like Singapore meron, I think Malaysia, and Philippine teams meron din," said Vosotros. 

"Siguro, may nakakapikunan kasi iba yung pride ng Pinoy, as in di ka papatalo, ganon eh. Siguro meron."

Even as he vehemently denies the allegations of any involvement in game fixing, Vostros admits that there were instances in Thailand where he was offered some opportunities for game fixing.

"Honestly, in Thailand, yung pangalawang balik ko, meron mga nagmemessage, meron kumakausap during games pero di ko naman pinapansin, as in, focus lang ako sa game every time. Kasi sa Thailand, import ako eh. Lalo na nung pangalawang balik ko, yun yung medyo scary thing na may mga kumakausap, may mga nagmemessage, and for me di naman talaga maiiwasan yun as an import," he said.

As for how he's taking it, Vosotros is simply shrugging off the issue because there is no apparent truth in it. 

With the SEA Games looming, and the Philippines eyeing a return to the top of the podium after settling for bronze in Hanoi last year, Vosotros doesn't have time to think about it for now.

"Honestly, pagkabasa ko noon... di ko naman pinansin eh. May mga nagmessage sa akin mga reporters, asking. Sabi di ko alam yan, tska honestly, di ko yan gagawin. Yun lang. As in, ‘di ko pinansin. Kasi honestly, di ko naman ginawa. Kasi lalaki lang rin yung issue eh," he said.

Vosotros joins Rodel Samboy De Leon, Brandon Bates, Jorey Napoles, Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu, Jeffrey Manday, Alfred Batino, Ange Kouame and Joseph Sedurifa in the Gilas pool for 3x3 hoops in Cambodia.

