Tonaldo leads Philippines to bronze in Asia 7s football tourney

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 12:56pm
Asia 7s

MANILA, Philippines – In his first coaching role for a national side, Stephen “Tonaldo” Appiah, the Ghanaian striker for Manila Digger Football Club, led the Philippines to a third-place finish in the just-concluded BPI AIA Asia 7s Football Championships last Sunday.

Sans Bienvenido Marañon, the Philippines survived a late comeback by Brunei to win 6-3 behind five goals from MJ Libre and one from Mark Ninolas.

The Philippines scored five goals in a 12-minute span to seize control of the game. Brunei pulled back a goal in the final minute of play of the first half off a blast from Khairul Amirin Mohammad. 

The restart saw Brunei captain Ulfi Aminuddin score in the 30th minute to make a game of it. 

The Bruneians had a golden opportunity to further chip away at the lead and pressure the Filipinos, but they botched two penalty shots.

Five minutes from time, Libre gave the Philippines more breathing space when he scored his fifth goal of the match to make it 6-2.

Brunei grabbed a consolation goal from Amirin, but it was a case of too little too late as the Philippines ran away with the win..

“I am thankful and grateful for this huge opportunity to coach the Philippine team,” glowed Tonaldo. “This is a big step towards my coaching career.”

The Ghana native previously coached team Bonifacio Global City that competed in the 2022 Kampeon Cup held in Bacolod. Team BGC made the finals but lost to Cebu.

“Finishing third as host wasn’t what we dreamt of but I am proud of the boys,” underscored Tonaldo. “They gave it all on the field. Hopefully, in the next chapter of the Asia 7s, we bring the trophy back to the Filipino people. I am also thankful to all the fans who came out in huge numbers to support the team.”

Team Philippines finished the tournament with a 2-3 record. Both wins were at the expense of Brunei. 

The squad nearly barged into the finals of the BPI AIA Asia 7s Football Championship but was stunned by India with a golden goal in their semifinals outing.

The tournament was televised on TapGo TV.

