Argentine hoops star Luis Scola, US rapper Saweetie grace FIBA World Cup draw

Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 12:28pm
Argentine hoops star Luis Scola, US rapper Saweetie grace FIBA World Cup draw
Basketball legend Luis Scola will attend the much-anticipated draw, which will also feature performances by American rapper Saweetie, Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford.

MANILA, Philippines – The world’s biggest basketball tournament is about to unfold in Manila at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, with basketball legend Luis Scola gracing the much-anticipated draw with performances by American rapper Saweetie, Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford on Saturday, April 29, at the Smart Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City.
  
Scola has won multiple medals as a member of the national men’s basketball team of Argentina. He played for Argentina’s national squad from 2001 until 2019, winning two silver medals at the FIBA World Championships, one each in 2002 and during his final tournament in 2019 at the age of 39. During the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship tournament, Scola became the all-time leading scorer in FIBA AmeriCup history and won his 4th tournament MVP.
 
On the live performance side, Saweetie is an American rapper who made a name for herself by rhyming over iconic tracks, giving a nod to those who came before while building her own catalog of fiery hits such as “My Type,” “Tap In,” and “Best Friend,” a collaboration with Doja Cat.  

Meanwhile, pop superstars Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford are expected to represent the Filipino side at the international event happening 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Dome. 

Ranked No. 40 in the world, the Philippines has gained an outright berth in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Games by being one of the host nations alongside Japan and Indonesia. This is the sixth time that the Philippines is playing on the world stage, and its second time as host nation following its hosting in 1978 where it finished in the top eight.
 
As a FIBA global partner, Smart is going all-out for the FIBAWC 2023 Draw Event as anticipation reaches a new high with all the 32 qualified nations receiving their country assignments during the spectacle. This year’s much-anticipated FIBA draw will finally announce the matchups and finalize which countries will be playing in the Philippines, giving Pinoy basketball fans time to plan which games and basketball greats they wish to see live in action.

Catch Ben&Ben live and win prizes from Smart at ‘FIBA in Manila’ in BGC

Basketball fans can also join the all-day festival party, “FIBA in Manila,” at BGC Uptown area, corner of 9th Avenue and 36th Street in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) from 10 a.m. onwards, also on April 29.

Ben&Ben’s performance at the “FIBA in Manila” will be streamed live via Smart’s official Facebook page at 2 p.m.

Never miss a moment with the Smart LiveStream App

Smart subscribers can get hyped with non-stop FIBA basketball action by catching all the exciting happenings and the games, including those played in the previous windows, via the Smart Livestream App. 

Using the app, fans can catch every minute of live basketball action at the 2023 FIBAWC from August 25 to September 10.

The Smart LiveStream app is downloadable on the App Store and the Google Play Store, and subscribers will only need to enter a valid Smart Prepaid or Postpaid mobile number to enjoy all the sports action.

