^

Sports

La Salle rookie named UAAP volleyball week's best player

Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 12:05pm
La Salle rookie named UAAP volleyball week's best player
Shevana Laput
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie opposite hitter Shevana Laput has proven that she has what it takes to provide additional firepower for La Salle, showing her brilliance as a starter in their past three games in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Filipino-Australian spiker, who is stepping up for the injured Leila Cruz, displayed her flair for the Lady Spikers against the gritty Adamson University Lady Falcons, 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9, last Wednesday, producing six points to help La Salle secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

Laput then rose to the occasion in their rivalry game against Ateneo, posting a career-high 16 points on 15-of-25 attacks and one service ace in the Lady Spikers' 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 win over their Blue Eagles to clinch the top-seed in the Final Four on Sunday.

“Points-wise, I had no idea that I actually did that many but I’m proud of myself,” Laput said. “The victory was amazing, you know. Like coach said, we have to fight harder because we started slow and again it’s against a rival school. It just feels great to be victorious.”

For her efforts, Laput earned the accolade as Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week for April 19-23 week presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission.

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo was proud of Laput’s development.

"Sobrang proud ako sa batang ito. Napaka-teachable niyang bata. Kahit ano iyong sabihin mo sa kanya, gagawin kasi nga she started (from) zero, kahit ano iyong sabihin mo na basic na gagawin niya, talagang gagawin, walang reklamo." said Orcullo, speaking for head coach Ramil de Jesus.

"Kung ano iyong ituro mo sa kanya, talagang gagawin niya. Sobrang nakaka-proud. Ngayon, ang ganda pa ng nilalaro, sabi mo nga dito pa sa Ateneo nangyari so mas proud kami talaga,” he added.

The 6-foot-2 hitter bested fellow La Salle candidates in Angel Canino and Thea Gagate, Bella Belen of National University, UST's Eya Laure and Adamson’s Lucille Almonte for the weekly citation being handed out by the members of the media covering the beat.

Laput is the third Lady Spiker to be voted with the weekly citation with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors, which was earlier earned by Canino and skipper Jolina Dela Cruz.

La Salle, currently holding a record of 12-1, looks to finish their elimination drive on a high note as they face University of the East Lady Warriors on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

LA SALLE

LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Power-punching Davis stops Ryan Garcia with wicked body shot

Power-punching Davis stops Ryan Garcia with wicked body shot

1 day ago
Unbeaten Gervonta Davis handed Ryan Garcia the first defeat of his career on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), stopping the...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee wants SEAG win badly after PBA fall

Brownlee wants SEAG win badly after PBA fall

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Coming off his first finals loss in the PBA, expect Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee to be extra motivated in helping...
Sports
fbtw
Letran parts ways with Bonnie Tan

Letran parts ways with Bonnie Tan

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having led the Knights to a three-peat in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Tan will be shifting his focus to the NorthPort...
Sports
fbtw
UST turns back FEU to complete Final Four cast

UST turns back FEU to complete Final Four cast

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
UST breached nine wins to join La Salle, NU, and Adamson in the Final Four as no other team can now reach their win tota...
Sports
fbtw
Ed Picson, the fighter

Ed Picson, the fighter

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
I first met Ed Picson when I joined the PBA broadcasts of Vintage Enterprises in 1990.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tonaldo leads Philippines to bronze in Asia 7s football tourney

Tonaldo leads Philippines to bronze in Asia 7s football tourney

By Rick Olivares | 43 minutes ago
In his first coaching role for a national side, Stephen “Tonaldo” Appiah, the Ghanaian striker for Manila Digger...
Sports
fbtw
PFL: Kaya plays Cebu to draw, strengthens top ranking

PFL: Kaya plays Cebu to draw, strengthens top ranking

59 minutes ago
Kaya FC Iloilo refused to be daunted by Dynamic Herb Cebu’s valiant effort and its energetic home crowd as the league...
Sports
fbtw
Argentine hoops star Luis Scola, US rapper Saweetie grace FIBA World Cup draw

Argentine hoops star Luis Scola, US rapper Saweetie grace FIBA World Cup draw

1 hour ago
The world’s biggest basketball tournament is about to unfold in Manila at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.
Sports
fbtw
TNT Triple Giga, Vietnamese rule Asia Tour 3x3 cagefest

TNT Triple Giga, Vietnamese rule Asia Tour 3x3 cagefest

2 hours ago
TNT Triple Giga and Vietnam’s VN Red & Gold crowned themselves men’s and women’s champions of the inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Antetokounmpo status unclear as Bucks aim to level series with Heat

Antetokounmpo status unclear as Bucks aim to level series with Heat

2 hours ago
Coach Mike Budenholzer says the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks can only wait and see if injured superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with