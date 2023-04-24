^

Sports

Baisa unstoppable, Torrecampo shins in PPS Imus netfest

Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 10:26am
Baisa unstoppable, Torrecampo shins in PPS Imus netfest
Brice Baisa poses with his trophy.

MANILA, Philippines – Brice Baisa kept his dominant run in the PPS-PEPP junior circuit, repelling top-seeded Vince Serna, 7-6(2), 6-2, in the boys’ 18-and-under finals to fashion out another two-title romp in the Imus City National Championship at the Imus/Meadowood courts in Cavite over the weekend.

The rising 16-year-old star from Puerto Princesa earlier topped his age-group bracket as an unranked bet, upending top seed Reign Maravilla in a tight quarterfinal duel, 5-4(6), 5-3, then blasting the Dilao siblings to match his feats in the Iloilo, Roxas City and Bacolod legs of the country’s longest talent-search presented by Dunlop early in the season.

He routed France Dilao, 6-0, 6-2, in the 16-U semis then crushed Frank Dilao, 6-3, 6-1, for the crown.

As second seed in 18-U play, Baisa repeated over France Dilao, 4-2, 4-2, in the quarters, re-asserted his mastery of Maravilla, 6-4, 6-4, in the semis before turning back Serna with a mix of everything in the championship.

Young Maristella Torrecampo shared the MVP honors with Baisa with a victory and a runner-up finish in the girls’ side of the Group 2 tournament held under the junior tennis program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The Los Baños find ripped Kylie Cautivo, 6-1, 6-0, to run away with the 12-U trophy but yielded to top seed Joy Ansay, who came away with a 6-2, 6-3 victory in the 14-U finals of the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Other winners were Bacoor, Cavite’s Czarina Ilano and Jana Diaz, Gen. Trias, Cavite’s Tristan Licayan, Alexandre Coyiuto of Makati City and Raven Licayan.

Ilano stunned top seed Diaz in the semis then held off Jeannieross Barcia from Spain, 6-4, 6-3, to snare the girls’ 18-U title after the latter beat the former, 6-2, 6-3, in the 16-U finals; Tristan Licayan foiled Marwin Plata, 6-4, 6-2, for the boys’ 14-U diadem; Alexandre Coyiuto smothered sibling Aaron Coyiuto, 6-1, 6-2, for the 12-U crown; and second seed Raven Licayan repulsed No. 1 Tyronne Caro, 4-2, 5-4(8), for the 10-unisex plum.

Meanwhile, the circuit takes a week-long break with action resuming on May 1-14 for the Brookside Hills Open in Cainta, Rizal featuring the Open category (men’s singles and doubles), the Juniors Group I and the Legends (men’s singles 35-and-above) and men’s doubles (40 and 50 above).

For details and listup, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Power-punching Davis stops Ryan Garcia with wicked body shot

Power-punching Davis stops Ryan Garcia with wicked body shot

23 hours ago
Unbeaten Gervonta Davis handed Ryan Garcia the first defeat of his career on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), stopping the...
Sports
fbtw
Letran parts ways with Bonnie Tan

Letran parts ways with Bonnie Tan

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having led the Knights to a three-peat in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Tan will be shifting his focus to the NorthPort...
Sports
fbtw
UST turns back FEU to complete Final Four cast

UST turns back FEU to complete Final Four cast

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
UST breached nine wins to join La Salle, NU, and Adamson in the Final Four as no other team can now reach their win tota...
Sports
fbtw
Ed Picson, the fighter

Ed Picson, the fighter

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
I first met Ed Picson when I joined the PBA broadcasts of Vintage Enterprises in 1990.
Sports
fbtw
Wright leads Kyoto past Shimane; Ravena efficient in San-En win

Wright leads Kyoto past Shimane; Ravena efficient in San-En win

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Wright scored on a jump shot to tie the game for Kyoto, 74-all, with 4:01 left, as the Hannaryz clawed back from as much as...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNT Triple Giga, Vietnamese rule Asia Tour 3x3 cagefest

TNT Triple Giga, Vietnamese rule Asia Tour 3x3 cagefest

25 minutes ago
TNT Triple Giga and Vietnam’s VN Red & Gold crowned themselves men’s and women’s champions of the inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Antetokounmpo status unclear as Bucks aim to level series with Heat

Antetokounmpo status unclear as Bucks aim to level series with Heat

40 minutes ago
Coach Mike Budenholzer says the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks can only wait and see if injured superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo...
Sports
fbtw
Experienced ECHO Proud crowned first MDL Philippines champion

Experienced ECHO Proud crowned first MDL Philippines champion

By Michelle Lojo | 56 minutes ago
ECHO Proud is the first-ever Mobile Legends Development League (MDL)-Philippines champion after a dominant 3-1 performance...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors tie series vs Kings; Knicks, Celtics on cusp of advancing

Warriors tie series vs Kings; Knicks, Celtics on cusp of advancing

1 hour ago
Stephen Curry scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors held off a ferocious fourth-quarter fightback from the Sacramento...
Sports
fbtw
Catantan, Galvez, Canlas emerge victorious in Admirals fencing tilt

Catantan, Galvez, Canlas emerge victorious in Admirals fencing tilt

1 hour ago
Opao Catantan, Willa Galvez and Yuri Canlas emerged as winners in women’s foil, while Antonio Manuel, Inigo Divinagracia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with