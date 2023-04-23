^

Superb frontside steers Malixi to joint lead

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 23, 2023 | 8:56pm
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi leaned on a brilliant frontside charge to cushion the impact of a wobbly finish as she hacked out a one-under 71 to forge ahead with local bet Iijima Saori in the second round of The Royal Junior Nippon Kabaya Ohayo tournament in Ibarakai Prefecture, Japan Sunday.

A three-birdie spree from No. 3 and a chip-in birdie on the ninth more than made up for an opening hole bogey and a mishap on No. 7 although she missed wresting the solo lead with a backside 37 marred by a bogey on No. 10. Saori carded a pair of 36s for a 72 as she forced a tie at 145, one stroke ahead of four others, heading to the final 18 holes of the one of the most prestigious junior tournaments in the region.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi, who trailed Saori and six others by just one despite a 74 Saturday, recovered from an early slip and a flubbed birdie putt on No. 2 with a 12-footer for birdie on the third.

Her long game blending well with her irons and putter, she gained another stroke from eight feet on No. 4 then drained a four-footer on the next. After a regulation par, she missed the par-3 seventh and failed to get up and down, missed another birdie chance from long range on the par-4 No. 8 but chipped in for birdie from just outside the green on the ninth.

But four others pooled 146s and two more assembled 148s, ensuring a shootout in the final round of the tournament serving as part of Malixi’s build-up for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month.

Malixi, who has improved to No. 100 in the world amateur rankings, and Saori will slug it out with Chinese-Taipei Hsin Chun Liao in Monday’s final threesome at 9:35 a.m. with Thai Achiraya Sriwong mixing it up with Japanese Chaki Shio and Suga Fuka at 9:25 a.m.

Liao, Sriwong and Shio carded second straight 73s while Fuka matched Saori’s 74-72 rounds. Shinchi Mamika and Tokunaga Ayumi both posted 148s after a 73 and 75, respectively.

In the boys’ side, Southwoods’ Shinichi Suzuki hardly improved with a 76 after a 79 for a nine-over 153, 13 strokes behind leader Kobayashi Shoon, who fired a 69 for a four-under 140 and a two-stroke lead over Singapore’s Daryl Low, who also shot a three-under card for a 142.

Maruo Reo pooled a 143 after a 72.

