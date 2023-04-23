La Salle seals top-seed with masterful win over Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers continued their dominance over perennial rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 as they secured the top seed in UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

The Lady Spikers improved to 12-1 for the year, as they have now won 12 straight games against the Blue Eagles.

DLSU, led by Player of the Game Shevana Laput's career-high 16 points quickly doused a hot start by the Blue Eagles where they trailed midway, 15-16.

"Medyo slow start kami so pinaalala lang namin sa mga bata na to play with pride. Hindi tayo pwedeng nagri-relax dahil yung Ateneo lumalaban." said assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

"‘Wag kayong maghintay na magkamali sila para sa atin. Hindi pwedeng sila ang gagawa ng puntos para sa atin. Hindi nila gagawin ‘yun. Kailangan tayo ang gumawa ng puntos para sa atin. Ayun lang, pinaalala lang namin na maglaro ng may pride." he added.

In Set 2, La Salle rode a 10-3 run powered by Laput and Angel Canino as they took a six-point advantage, 17-11.

Laput finished off Ateneo for the 2-0 lead with an off speed hit, 25-19.

The rookie also provided the match point with a through-the-block hit as La Salle won their third straight game and head to their final elimination game already assured of the No. 1 spot in the semifinals.

Canino added 13 points to support Laput while Thea Gagate chipped in 12 markres as well.

Faith Nisperos paced Ateneo in the loss as they fell to 4-9 with 12 points.

La Salle faces the listless UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, April 29, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ateneo, meanwhile, faces a tall task against defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs on Saturday as well.