UST turns back FEU to complete Final Four cast

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 23, 2023 | 2:31pm
Eya Laure
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Golden Tigresses claimed the final spot in the semis of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament as they eliminated the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Detdet Pepito clinched Player of the Game honors with 21 excellent digs and 18 excellent receptions.

Eya Laure scored on an off the block hit to finish of FEU who are the last team to be eliminated from Final Four contention.

UST breached nine wins to join La Salle, NU and Adamson in the Final Four as no other team can now reach their win totals.

They now sport a 9-3 slate while UST fell to 6-7.

