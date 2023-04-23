Pavlovich KOs Blaydes in UFC Fight Night heavyweight clash

Sergei Pavlovich of Russia celebrates after knocking out Derrick Lewis in the first round of their heavyweight bout during UFC 277 at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines — Curtis Blaydes thought that he was going to get past the first round when more than two minutes had gone by and he had traded strikes with Russian heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich in their UFC Fight Night main event Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both made each other feel their power, but the Russian was landing hard shots including one that decked Blaydes early on.

The American got back on his feet and attempted a takedown that was thwarted by Pavlovich.

Then came an uppercut followed by a left and right combination, and ultimately, Blaydes went down with a few choice hammer fists that left the referee no choice but to call an end to the fight at the 3:08 mark — marking his sixth consecutive first round knockout.

Flush with emotion, Pavlovich yelled to no one in particular: “Where’s my belt?”

He was referring to the one that currently is wrapped around the waist of champion Jon Jones.

Pavlovich will have to win it in the near future as this result guarantees him what will be a highly-anticipated match with Jones who claimed the belt with a knockout of Frenchman Cyril Gane in UFC 285 last March 5.

For now, Pavlovich gets to celebrate his Performance of the Night bonus of $50,000.

"That you for everyone who was rooting for me, you don't know how hard I was working,” enthused Pavlovich after the match. “Usually it's the strikers that get bonuses, not the people who finish on the ground. Hopefully I get the bonus this time as well. And hey, where's my belt?"

Pavlovich improved to 18-1-0 overall while Blaydes fell to 17-4-0.

In the co-main event, middleweights Brad Tavares and Bruno Silva came out at the bell throwing huge shots at each other. In the very first round, Silva connected to the jaw of Tavares with a knee, then knocked him down with a right punch, and the referee halted the bout.

Of the TKO victory, Silva said: "People, did you like it,” then asked Silva inside the Octagon, “I am happy at this moment. I work hard every day. I have the utmost respect for Brad Tavares and I love that I got to fight him. It was the 20th knock of my career. Bonus for fight of the night!"

Silva joined Pavlovich as one of four Performances of the Night awardees. The other two were Christos Giagos and Montel Jackson who knocked out Ricky Glenn and Rani Yahya, respectively.

The UFC is televised live every week in the Philippines on Premier Sports on Sky and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.