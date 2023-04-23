^

Letran parts ways with Bonnie Tan

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 23, 2023 | 11:44am
Bonnie Tan
NCAA Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Bonnie Tan has parted ways with Letran, after a fruitful four-year run in Muralla.

Having led the Knights to a three-peat in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Tan will be shifting his focus to the NorthPort Batang Pier where he was officially named as head coach after serving on an interim capacity in this past PBA Governors' Cup.

Tan replaced Jeff Napa in 2019 and led Letran back to the NCAA summit against the erstwhile undefeated San Beda to rule NCAA Season 95.

He then saw the team to a perfect 12-0 sweep in NCAA Season 97 before completing the three-peat in Season 98.

During his tenure with the Knights, Tan amassed a 44-13 win-loss record, an impressive 77% winning rate as well as bagging three NCAA Coach of the Year plums.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities that Letran has afforded me. I'm deeply appreciative of how the community has welcomed me since I came on board and being considered as an honorary Letranite will always be one of the biggest achievements I could ever receive," Tan said Sunday.

“As I close this chapter, I cherish all of those who believed in what we could do for the Knights, from boss Ramon S. Ang and sports director Alfrancis Chua of San Miguel Corp. to Letran Rector Fr. Clarence Victor C. Marquez, OP, Vice President for Academic Affairs Assoc. Prof. Cristina M. Castro-Cabral, Ph.D, and athletic director Fr. Victor Calvo, OP,” he added.

Tan also saw a number of Letran players progress to the pro ranks, among them Jerrick Balanza, Larry Muyang, Bonbon Batiller, Jeo Ambohot, Ato Ular, and Allen Mina who are now in the PBA, as well as NCAA Season 97 Rookie MVP Rhenz Abando who is now in Korea.

Set to replace Tan is deputy coach Rensy Bajar with a formal announcement expected on Monday. 

"Coach Rensy has been with us during the three-peat era and I'm confident that he can sustain the winning culture that we have built with the Knights," said Tan of his replacement.

Letran will still have a formidable team this coming NCAA Season 99, with Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, and Kobe Monje all expected to pick up the cudgels in the Knights' quest to extend this dynasty to a four-peat.

