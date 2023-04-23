Bagunas ecstatic as fellow Pinoy spikers get overseas offers

MANILA, Philippines — Bryan Bagunas shared the joy of his fellow Filipino volleyball players as opportunities have opened up for others to play in overseas leagues.

Four of his pals, Jao Umandal, JP Bugaoan, Marck Espejo and Manuel Sumanguid, are vying for spots in the Korean Volleyball League in an attempt to bring Philippine volleyball closer to the spotlight.

After recently ruling the Taiwan's Top Volleyball League with his club Win Streak, where he was also named league MVP, Bagunas admitted that it was a great feeling to see his fellow hitters succeed.

"Sa akin, syempre, ayan na tumataas ang balahibo ko. Sobrang nakaka-proud na unti-unti nang nakikita na ang Philippines men's volleyball sa ibang bansa," Bagunas told media on Saturday.

"Talagang tinitingnan na rin nila. Ina-eye maging import sa international. Sobrang overwhelming para sa amin," he added.

Already with multiple stints abroad, Bagunas has been one of the stalwarts of Philippine volleyball. As he, along with the likes of Espejo and Umandal, paved the way, the future can only be brighter.

"Bilang isang naglalaro sa international, sobrang nagiging proud ako. Sana, hopefully, marami pang ibang makapunta dun," he said.

But along with his dreams for Philippine volleyball to go international, the former NU standout also hopes that the local men's volleyball scene gets up to par.

"Hopefully din pala na di na kailangang pumunta sa ibang bansa para lang maglaro. Kumbaga meron dito na parang yung tournament na mag-stay (ang mga players) at di na kailangang pumunta pa sa ibang bansa para lang maipakita ang skills ng mga Pilipino," said Bagunas.

The two-time UAAP champion is set to return to Taiwan for the next year of his contract. However, he is currently preoccupied with wedding plans as he is set to get married in June.

"Two years ang contract ko sa kanila so babalik pa ako doon." said Bagunas.

"Bale, ano nga eh, dinecline ko yung Asian Club Championship this May 14 to 21 kasi ang sama naman kung lalaro ako dun sa SEA Games di ako naglaro. Siyempre sabi ko after na lang ng wedding ko saka na lang ako ulit mag-commit sa mga laro," he added.

Bagunas was among the stars of the Philippine national team who finished silver in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games here in Manila.