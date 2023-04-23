^

Sports

New breed of golfers play part in Highlands Ladies

Philstar.com
April 23, 2023 | 11:00am
New breed of golfers play part in Highlands Ladies
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — A roster of mother-daughter tandems will be on hand when the Highlands Ladies Cup is held on Saturday, April 29, at Tagaytay Midlands and Lucky 9 courses, not as competitors but as part of the workforce helping guarantee the successful conduct of the posh club’s flagship tournament.

These pairs actually make up the Tagaytay Ladies team, which has produced such winning twosomes since the squad was formed 18 years ago, including Marixi Prieto and Sandy Prieto-Romualdez of Inquirer, with dermatologist Lilibeth de Villa’s daughters – Linnel, Debbie and Angela – anchoring Highlands’ title runs in the WGAP (Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines) Circuit, WGAP Cup and Ladies Federation Games.

De Villa’s eldest daughter Lilet, businesswoman/artist Mathilda Sun and Jessalynn Tan’s respective daughters Kathleen and Patricia, who recently graduated from the Univ. of Edinburgh, Scotland, are all set to join one of the country’s winningest ladies golf squads.

Sisters Chesca and Tara Imperial have mirrored their mother Farah’s golfing prowess, while cousin Kyla Laurel, who is also into college softball, is in the same league of this new breed of young women golfers ready to take center stage when the WGAP circuit and other club tournaments resume.

Meanwhile, Belle Corp.’s Willy Ocier, Rosalind Wee of W Group of Companies, and Sandy Romualdez will hit the ceremonial drive on Saturday, kicking off the milestone 15th staging of the 18-hole fun but competitive tournament backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc., CWC Int’l. Corp., Agrikulture and Ocier.

The Platinum patrons are CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp., Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Dept. Store, while the hole-in-One sponsors are Club Car, GAOC Dental, Cobra LTDx Golf (iron set), Regent Travel (barkadahan package for 4 in Dumaguete at Blue Ternate Dive and Wellness Resort, with round-trip tickets via PAL, and Lucerne, with Regent Travel and Moringa-02 as Gold backers. 

Jackie Kawsek, on the other hand, said her long game has been complementing well with mom Mabek’s short game, making them a tough pair to handle, while Regent Travel’s Connie Mamaril had played with daughter Kristel before the latter left for Florida as a sports therapist.

A few years before golfer-turned-scuba diver Hedy See suffered back injuries, daughter Hannah also suited up for the team in various club tournaments

Meanwhile, the team will soon parade a grand mom-granddaughter pair as Dionne Cu and 15-year-old Katie Cu Yaw while Cathy Borja and Gabby, also 15, have been hoisting trophies in several tournaments.

Making up the Silver sponsors list are Mercedes Benz, ComWorks, SM Development Corp., SM Prime Holdings, Kaiser Int’l. Health Group, Hotel Kimberly, Tagaytay, Olive Tree Corp. and Technogym, while

The Bronze sponsors are Wilcon, Asia Cargo Container Line Inc., Filhome Builders, Ayala Premiere, Orocan, Solid Grid Alternatives, Dae Jang Gum Shabu Shabu, Princess Katigbak, Mathilda Sun, Faye Celones, GOLFx Performance Center, Petron Fuel eCard, Asia Brewery, MANGO, Santi’s Deli, Boysen, Pond’s, Kojiesan, Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Capital Products, Anika Island Resorts, Champion, Deka Chocolates, KLIO Products, Caraderme Clinic, Gina, Marie France, Contempo Designs and GW Clubshares, while Red Ribbon, Cafe de Lipa, KopiRoti are the event’s donors.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

PBA to investigate alleged game-fixing

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The PBA yesterday said it will dig deep into allegations of game-fixing incidents in 2018 involving PBA players.
Sports
fbtw
Sangiao wins quick, nets bonus anew as Zamboanga outpoints Brazilian in ONE Fight Night 9

Sangiao wins quick, nets bonus anew as Zamboanga outpoints Brazilian in ONE Fight Night 9

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sangiao (6-0) got things going with a bang as he needed only 58 seconds to submit the erstwhile unbeaten Matias Farinelli...
Sports
fbtw

Nuggets push Wolves in deep 0-3 hole

11 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets, fueled by a Nikola Jokic triple-double, beat Minnesota, 120-111, on Friday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on their NBA Western Conference playoff series as the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks notched...
Sports
fbtw
NU, Adamson secure Final Four slots

NU, Adamson secure Final Four slots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Reigning champion National U and Adamson booked their rightful places in the Final Four, smothering the cellar dwellers in...
Sports
fbtw

Sun Life Cycle Philippines unfolds

11 hours ago
Over a thousand riders of all genders, fitness and skill levels pound the road today as the Sun Life Cycle PH gets back to the mainstream at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bagunas ecstatic as fellow Pinoy spikers get overseas offers

Bagunas ecstatic as fellow Pinoy spikers get overseas offers

By Luisa Morales | 11 minutes ago
After recently ruling the Taiwan's Top Volleyball League with his club Win Streak, where he was also named league MVP, Bagunas...
Sports
fbtw
New breed of golfers play part in Highlands Ladies

New breed of golfers play part in Highlands Ladies

43 minutes ago
A roster of mother-daughter tandems will be on hand when the Highlands Ladies Cup is held on Saturday, April 29, at Tagaytay...
Sports
fbtw
Japan, India clash in Asia 7s Football Finals

Japan, India clash in Asia 7s Football Finals

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Japan sent pesky Brunei packing, 6-1, in their semifinals series on Saturday while India had battled back from two goals down...
Sports
fbtw
TNT sweeps group play as Vietnam women dominate in Asia Tour 3x3

TNT sweeps group play as Vietnam women dominate in Asia Tour 3x3

1 hour ago
The multi-time PBA 3x3 champions escaped the towering The Performance Lab, 21-15, to be one of the first four teams to advance...
Sports
fbtw

Brown, Vilog unbeatable in Subic  

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
National team coaches Ani de Leon Brown and George Vilog lived up to expectations as they ruled the “Battle of the Legends” of the two-day Subic International Triathlon in Subic Bay, Zambales yester...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with