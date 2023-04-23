Japan, India clash in Asia 7s Football Finals

MANILA, Philippines — They were favorites to meet in the finals of the BP AIA Asia 7s Football Championships, and they have lived up to the billing.

Japan sent pesky Brunei packing, 6-1, in their semifinals series on Saturday while India had battled back from two goals down to see off the Philippines, 4-3, with a golden goal courtesy of Johnson D’Silva at McKinley Hill Stadium.

The Philippines looked more confident with Bienvenido Marañon in uniform and the naturalized Filipino-Spaniard did not disappoint.

Marañon scored four goals during the hosts' 11-1 rout of Brunei in the country's final elimination round match and his strike at the 10-minute mark following MJ Libre’s score two minutes earlier gave the home team a 2-nil lead while India searched for answers in the knockout match.

India, which scored two goals late in their elimination round win over the Philippines, 2-0, dug deep and scored four goals.

Johnson D’Silva hurt the Philippines again in a devastating two-minute spell with two strikes in the 21st and 23rd minute to stun the McKinley Stadium crowd as they equalized, 2-2.

But the Philippines steeled themselves and found the back of the net upon the resumption of the second half with a Dean Ebarle score at the 27th minute to retake the lead.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Clinton D’Souza left the home team shell shocked as India equalized anew, 3-3.

In the first half of added time, D’Silva ended the Philippines’ hopes of a finals berth with his golden goal that permanently put the Indians ahead to hang on for the win.

In the other semifinal, Japan, which has averaged 6.5 goals per match in this tournament, had a tough first half as Brunei played solid defense.

The seven-a-side version of the Blue Samurai got early goals from Shohei Agata and Takaharu Nagata in the fourth minute and the 23rd minute, respectively.

Brunei struck back in the second half with an errant pass by Japan’s team captain Itsuki Yamada that centerback Danish Alfian picked off and rolled past keeper Shunya Okita in the 35th minute.

However, Japan’s reply was swift as Agata’s second and third goals came in a devastating two-minute span in the 39th and 40th minute.

Brunei fell apart with Ryusei Okuma and Tomoya Sekina putting the finishing touches on their masterpiece to claim the first finals berth.

Japan takes on India in the finals Sunday, 5 p.m. at the McKinley Hill Stadium while the Philippines will face Brunei for a third time in the battle for third place at 3:30pm.

The BPI AIA Asia 7s Football Championships will be streamed live on the TapGo TV streaming application.