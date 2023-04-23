Eala receives wild card to Madrid Open

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is set to make her debut in the main draw of the Madrid Open next week as she received one of the wild card entries to the WTA 1000 tournament.

Eala, 17, previously played in the qualifying draw in Madrid last year.

Now, she will be playing in her third WTA tournament main draw — having seen action in the Thailand Open and Miami Open earlier this year.

Since making her WTA debut back in 2021 in the Winners Open, Eala has only won one of her WTA matches.

Still, Eala looks to make waves as she eyes entry into the qualifying tournament of Roland Garros.

Joining Eala as a wild card in Madrid is former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina, who is making her comeback from maternity leave.

Other wild card spots are given to Spain's marina Bassols Ribera and Rebeka Masarova, Colombia's Camila Osorio, and Eala's fellow teenagers in Victoria Jimenez Kasinteva, Brenda Fruhvirtova and Mirra Andreeva.

The World No. 257 hitter is coming off of two back-to-back early exits in tournaments held in Switzerland.