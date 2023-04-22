Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors to clinch Final Four spot

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs sealed their spot in the Final Four as they demolished the UE Lady Warriors, 25-5, 25-15, 25-13, in UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen unleashed 21 points built off of 13 attacks, two blocks, and six aces as they became the third team to clinch a spot in the semis with a 9-3 slate.

Related Stories Adamson drubs UP to end 9-year Final Four drought

Belen finished things off in Set 2 with three straight aces as they took the dominant 2-0 lead, 25-15.

"We’re very happy lang po na na-apply namin 'yung napag-trainingan namin lalo na po sa service, which is dapat 'di na kami masyado mag-error. Medyo, medyo pa lang, na-apply namin 'yun sa game." said Belen after the game.

"Medyo naging advantage din po siya sa amin kasi na-minimize namin 'yung errors and nagtuluy-tuloy lang kami sa game plan namin."

But NU waxed most dominant in the opener where they began the first set with an unanswered 9-0 start before comfortably taking the lopsided win, 25-5.

Belen took care of the bulk of the scoring but had plenty of help as 10 other Lady Bulldogs scored in the victory.

Alyssa Solomon provided the support with her eight points.

The Lady Bulldogs doubled up on the Lady Warriors on attack points as they finished with 34 compared to UE's 17.

They also served up 13 aces against UE's single point from the service line.

Van Bangayan paced UE, who are now 0-12, in the losing effort with seven points.

NU will look for their fifth straight win when they face first round tormentors UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, April 26, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

UE, meanwhile, seek their first win of the season against the UP Fighting Maroons also on Wednesday.