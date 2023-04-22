^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors to clinch Final Four spot

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 6:17pm
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors to clinch Final Four spot
Bella Belen
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs sealed their spot in the Final Four as they demolished the UE Lady Warriors, 25-5, 25-15, 25-13, in UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen unleashed 21 points built off of 13 attacks, two blocks, and six aces as they became the third team to clinch a spot in the semis with a 9-3 slate.

Belen finished things off in Set 2 with three straight aces as they took the dominant 2-0 lead, 25-15.

"We’re very happy lang po na na-apply namin 'yung napag-trainingan namin lalo na po sa service, which is dapat 'di na kami masyado mag-error. Medyo, medyo pa lang, na-apply namin 'yun sa game." said Belen after the game. 

"Medyo naging advantage din po siya sa amin kasi na-minimize namin 'yung errors and nagtuluy-tuloy lang kami sa game plan namin."

But NU waxed most dominant in the opener where they began the first set with an unanswered 9-0 start before comfortably taking the lopsided win, 25-5.

Belen took care of the bulk of the scoring but had plenty of help as 10 other Lady Bulldogs scored in the victory. 

Alyssa Solomon provided the support with her eight points.

The Lady Bulldogs doubled up on the Lady Warriors on attack points as they finished with 34 compared to UE's 17.

They also served up 13 aces against UE's single point from the service line.

Van Bangayan paced UE, who are now 0-12, in the losing effort with seven points.

NU will look for their fifth straight win when they face first round tormentors UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, April 26, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

UE, meanwhile, seek their first win of the season against the UP Fighting Maroons also on Wednesday.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hail the new king! TNT bags 1st Governors&rsquo; Cup crown, ends Ginebra&rsquo;s reign

Hail the new king! TNT bags 1st Governors’ Cup crown, ends Ginebra’s reign

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
In front of bewildered pro-Barangay Ginebra supporters, TNT and its outnumbered but loud and proud supporters celebrated coronation...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers take 3-0 lead over Nets; Warriors win

Sixers take 3-0 lead over Nets; Warriors win

18 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination on Thursday as the Golden State Warriors clawed...
Sports
fbtw
Williams erupts with 38 points as Tropang Giga dethrone Gin Kings

Williams erupts with 38 points as Tropang Giga dethrone Gin Kings

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Williams dropped a season-high 38 points, including a clutch triple that give TNT a 95-93 lead with 1:15 ticks left in the...
Sports
fbtw
Sangiao wins quick, nets bonus anew as Zamboanga outpoints Brazilian in ONE Fight Night 9

Sangiao wins quick, nets bonus anew as Zamboanga outpoints Brazilian in ONE Fight Night 9

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Sangiao (6-0) got things going with a bang as he needed only 58 seconds to submit the erstwhile unbeaten Matias Farinelli...
Sports
fbtw

A betting problem?

By Bill Velasco | 18 hours ago
Betting on sports has always been an unsolvable problem in sports beyond memory.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Adamson drubs UP to end 9-year Final Four drought

Adamson drubs UP to end 9-year Final Four drought

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With a 9-4 record, Adamson became the second team to enter the semifinal round in UAAP Season 85, joining league leaders DLSU...
Sports
fbtw
During China visit, Gordon Hayward looks back on trip to Philippines

During China visit, Gordon Hayward looks back on trip to Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Having been exposed to a larger market because of his work with the Chinese brand, Hayward underscored the importance of garnering...
Sports
fbtw
Im-Mitchell bromance continues to blossom as they lie one back at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Im-Mitchell bromance continues to blossom as they lie one back at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

5 hours ago
Im and Mitchell clicked superbly in the more difficult alternate shot format at TPC Louisiana, trading seven birdies against...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu, Kaya collide in PFL finals preview

Cebu, Kaya collide in PFL finals preview

5 hours ago
The "Visayas Clasico” pits the top two teams in the league, with Kaya holding a slim two-point advantage over a Cebu...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs

Nuggets take 3-0 lead over Timberwolves, Knicks dominate Cavs

5 hours ago
Jokic scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and when he was limited by foul trouble in the third quarter his teammates...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with