Adamson drubs UP to end 9-year Final Four drought

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 4:37pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons are heading to their first Final Four in UAAP women's volleyball for the first time since Season 76 after they nipped the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 25-15, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

With a 9-4 record, Adamson became the second team to enter the semifinal round in UAAP Season 85, joining league leaders DLSU Lady Spikers.

Save for a third set hiccup, the Lady Falcons seized control over the also-ran Fighting Maroons who were sent reeling to their ninth straight defeat at 1-11.

Adamson flexed dominance in the fourth set when they took a double-digit lead, 24-13, off of a Kate Santiago offspeed attack.

While UP saved two match points, Trisha Tubu finished them off with a through the block hit for the four-set win, 25-15.

Adamson assistant coach Rald Ricafort lamented some complacency from his wards but was satisfied at how the Lady Falcons bounced back.

"Kami 'yung medyo naging complacent, lalo na nung third set, kaya nakuha [nila]. Dahil nung fourth [set] nakadeliver naman, okay naman," said Ricafort.

Lucille Almonte topscored for the Lady Falcons with 13 markers while Trisha Tubu and Lorence Toring added 11 points each.

Almonte tallied the triple-double as well with 20 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

Jewel Encarnacion and Stephanie Bustrillo led UP in the losing effort with 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

Adamson will attempt to vie for the other semifinals bonus when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, April 30, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Meanwhile, UP faces UE next on Wednesday, April 26, in an attempt to snap their losing streak.

Over in men's action earlier, the Adamson Soaring Falcons completed a reverse sweep of the UP Fighting Maroons for their second win of the year, 22-25, 27-29, 30-28, 25-21, 15-12.

Adamson improved to 2-11 while UP fell skidded to 1-11.

