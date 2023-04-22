During China visit, Gordon Hayward looks back on trip to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Gordon Hayward drew comparisons between fans in the Philippines and fans in China during his visit to the latter as he promoted his latest signature shoe with Anta, the GH4.

Having been exposed to a larger market because of his work with the Chinese brand, Hayward underscored the importance of garnering support from all over the world.

"It's been a great partnership with Anta and certainly, they have made my brand more global. And you know, I think having somebody that can help you do that is big time as a player," he said during an exclusive interview with select Philippine media earlier this week.

In China, Hayward said he felt the same intensity and passion that he did when he also made a visit to the Philippines almost a decade ago.

"You can see the passion that they have for the game of basketball and for me... I came to the Philippines as well, I think back in 2014 or 2015, and I felt the same way about the basketball fans in the Philippines," said the Charlotte Hornets player.

"You guys were crazy about basketball and really passionate. That was an awesome time when I was there," he added.

Hayward joins Klay Thompson as NBA players who have signature shoes with Anta.

Getting to share his time with fans from different continents, Hayward enjoys the perks of being a brand ambassador.

"It's always good to travel around the world through the game of basketball and meet new people and still see the love that they have for basketball," he said.

Hayward and the Hornets missed the playoffs as they ended 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 27-55 slate.