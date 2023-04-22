^

Cebu, Kaya collide in PFL finals preview

April 22, 2023 | 1:30pm
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leader Kaya FC Iloilo and Dynamic Herb Cebu clash in a potential title decider on Sunday in the Philippines Football League (PFL) brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex here. 

The "Visayas Clasico” pits the top two teams in the league, with Kaya holding a slim two-point advantage over a Cebu side that is hoping to make maximize its home field advantage. 

Although there are still a handful of matches remaining for both teams, Kaya captain Jovin Bedic believes the winner of the duel will take a huge step to the title.

“Everyone will be coming out motivated, not just us, but Cebu as well,” said the Barotac Nuevo-born striker. 

Kaya wrested the top spot anew after a slim 3-2 victory over the Azkals Development Team last Saturday with league top scorer and assists man Daizo Horikoshi scoring a brace and Jarvey Gayoso adding one more.

Both Cebu and Kaya will be carrying their five-match winning streaks to the showdown.

"We don't have to change anything with our formation or our system. We just play the opponent and adjust to whatever they give us," Kaya head coach Yu Hoshide added.

The Gentle Giants have been undefeated in their home turf all season long, something Kaya wants to break on Sunday. Cebu has also won twice in three meetings against Kaya this season with their last meeting in Iloilo ending in a 3-2 win for the visitors last February

The crucial match will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the PFL.

