Lastimosa in awe after leading TNT to title in 1st conference as head coach

MANILA, Philippines — Jojo Lastimosa added another milestone to his already decorated career Friday night as he won his first-ever PBA championship as a head coach, leading the TNT Tropang Giga against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in six games.

Asked to temporarily take over the reigns from Chot Reyes, Lastimosa admitted that he never thought he would find himself in this situation.

Under his watch, TNT became the first to blemish Justin Brownlee's PBA career as he lost his first ever finals after going perfect in his previous six trips.

Lastimosa's TNT also dethroned the Gin Kings who were gunning for a three-peat in the import-laden conference.

The 14-time PBA champion expressed his disbelief in being able to achieve what he did.

"It's incredible, it's unbelievable. Even nung nagbuzzer na and alam kong mananalo na, parang my God, this is really happening because can you imagine, paulit ulit kong sinasabi na I'm not supposed to be here. I'm not supposed to be coaching this [team]," Lastimosa said after the game.

"And 'yung deal was, if I'm gonna coach, I'll coach it and I'm not just going to be a mouthpiece and they agreed to it. And the good thing about the set up, sila Josh [Reyes], sila Sandy [Arespacochaga], sila Yuri [Escueta], alam na alam nila 'yung system. We're just running the same system as Chot. So, nagkakaiba lang 'yung substitution pattern ko, 'yung mga timeouts ko, 'yung ganon. But generally, it was an incredible job by the coaches."

A personal bonus for Lastimosa was being able to beat his former mentor in Tim Cone.

Cone and Lastimosa connived in the 90s for multiple PBA championships with the Alaska Milkmen.

"I'm greatly honored. Seldom do you beat Justin Brownlee and Tim Cone in this conference. They own this. They own the Governors' Cup and if there's somebody that could've dethroned them, then they must've done something really nice," said Lastimosa.

"And I think this is the first time that Justin lost the finals and Sean Chambers would be happy," he quipped.

Lastimosa is the first head coach to win a championship in his first conference with the team since 2003 when Joel Banal also guided TNT to the All-Filipino championship over Reyes and Coca-Cola.