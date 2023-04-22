^

Sangiao wins quick, nets bonus anew as Zamboanga outpoints Brazilian in ONE Fight Night 9

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 10:50am
Jhanlo Sangiao
Jhanlo Sangiao
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino bets went 2-for-2 in ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty as Jhanlo Sangiao and Denice Zamboanga posted convincing wins at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday.

Sangiao (6-0) got things going with a bang as he needed only 58 seconds to submit the erstwhile unbeaten Matias Farinelli (5-1) with a nasty kneebar submission.

His swift disposal of Farinelli caught the attention of ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong who handed the second generation MMA star his second US$ 50,000 bonus in a row.

Sangiao is now 3-0 in ONE Championship and has yet to reach the second round in any of his fights, having finished all his opponents in the opening canto of each bout.

Later on, Zamboanga (10-2) showed a masterclass in striking against Julie Mezabarba (9-5) to take a unanimous decision win.

The Filipina atomweight contender controlled the bout in their three rounds of battle as she has now won two bouts in a row after back-to-back losses against Seo Hee Ham.

Zamboanga remains as the third-ranked contender for the atomweight belt still held by Angela Lee.

During ONE Friday Fights 13 on Friday, Carlos Alvarez and Adonis Sevilleno emerged with a mixed bag of results.

Alvarez won his ONE debut over Reza Abasi of Iran via second round TKO while Sevilleno, the ONE Warrior Series Philippines winner, absorbed his second loss in a row as he fell via unanimous decision to Mongolia's Enkh Orgil.

