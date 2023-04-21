Lady Bulldogs seek UAAP semis bid booster

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

10 a.m. – AdU vs UP (men)

12 p.m. – Adamson vs UP (women)

2 p.m. – NU vs UE (women)

4 p.m. – NU vs UE (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion National University aims to secure its spot in the Final Four when it tangles with the winless but dangerous University of the East in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 2 p.m. after Adamson’s own critical tussle against also-ran University of the Philippines at 12 p.m. The men’s teams of Adamson and UP, as well as NU and UE, clash at 10 a.m., and 4 p.m., respectively to wrap up the quadruple header.

All eyes are on the Lady Bulldogs, who could also fortify their top-two bid for the other twice-to-beat bonus, after La Salle (11-1) clinched the first one, with a triumph over the winless Lady Warriors (0-11).

NU and UST currently share a piece of the second seed with similar 8-3 cards while Adamson (8-4) is not far behind, making the race for the last semis bonus a photo finish in the last three games.

“Sabi nga po ni coach Karl (Dimaculangan), we have to take it one game at a time. So ngayon, ang focus muna namin is UE. Dapat po handa kami vs UE kasi palaban din sila,” said team captain Princess Robles as NU seeks to stabilize its title redemption bid.

The Lady Bulldogs last season swept their way to the championship, 16-0, but met strong resistance this time following tough losses against Santo Tomas and La Salle twice.

Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons want no less than a big rebound against UP after a backbreaking 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 meltdown versus La Salle in order to stay in the close race.

With four losses though, Adamson does not hold its own fate already for a semis bonus bid and would need losses of NU and Santo Tomas to force a tie and a possible playoff depending on point differentials.