^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs seek UAAP semis bid booster

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 5:19pm
Lady Bulldogs seek UAAP semis bid booster
NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP

Games Saturday
(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

10 a.m. – AdU vs UP (men)  
12 p.m. – Adamson vs UP (women)
2 p.m. – NU vs UE (women)
4 p.m. – NU vs UE (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion National University aims to secure its spot in the Final Four when it tangles with the winless but dangerous University of the East in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 2 p.m. after Adamson’s own critical tussle against also-ran University of the Philippines at 12 p.m. The men’s teams of Adamson and UP, as well as NU and UE, clash at 10 a.m., and 4 p.m., respectively to wrap up the quadruple header.

All eyes are on the Lady Bulldogs, who could also fortify their top-two bid for the other twice-to-beat bonus, after La Salle (11-1) clinched the first one, with a triumph over the winless Lady Warriors (0-11).

NU and UST currently share a piece of the second seed with similar 8-3 cards while Adamson (8-4) is not far behind, making the race for the last semis bonus a photo finish in the last three games.

“Sabi nga po ni coach Karl (Dimaculangan), we have to take it one game at a time. So ngayon, ang focus muna namin is UE. Dapat po handa kami vs UE kasi palaban din sila,” said team captain Princess Robles as NU seeks to stabilize its title redemption bid.

The Lady Bulldogs last season swept their way to the championship, 16-0, but met strong resistance this time following tough losses against Santo Tomas and La Salle twice.

Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons want no less than a big rebound against UP after a backbreaking 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 meltdown versus La Salle in order to stay in the close race.

With four losses though, Adamson does not hold its own fate already for a semis bonus bid and would need losses of NU and Santo Tomas to force a tie and a possible playoff depending on point differentials.

LADY BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

NU

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Stage set for World Cup Draw Festival

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas and 31 other participants keenly look forward to the FIBA Basketball World Cup Draw presented by Wanda on April 29 in Manila to find out their opponents in the global showpiece.
Sports
fbtw
Spencer foregoes final playing year with UP

Spencer foregoes final playing year with UP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Guard James Spencer will skip his final year of eligibility for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP.
Sports
fbtw
Japan-Philippines clash opens Asia 7s Football Championships

Japan-Philippines clash opens Asia 7s Football Championships

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Fireworks. Championship preview?
Sports
fbtw

Going all out for crown  

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
With Barangay Ginebra on the ropes, now is the best time for prowling TNT to strike the fatal blow on the besieged PBA Governors’ Cup ruler.
Sports
fbtw
Morant-less Grizzlies thwart Lakers to tie NBA playoff series 1-1

Morant-less Grizzlies thwart Lakers to tie NBA playoff series 1-1

1 day ago
The Memphis Grizzlies shook off the absence of star guard Ja Morant to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-93, and knot their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ejection sours Harden's fine performance in Sixers win vs Nets

Ejection sours Harden's fine performance in Sixers win vs Nets

By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s best game of their Eastern Conference first-round series against his former team...
Sports
fbtw
UST paddlers assert mastery in maiden Cloverleaf TT Academy tilt

UST paddlers assert mastery in maiden Cloverleaf TT Academy tilt

3 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas swept the collegiate event in the inaugural Cloverleaf Table Tennis Academy championships recently...
Sports
fbtw
Vintage Lascuna regains winning form, rules ICTSI Caliraya Springs tourney

Vintage Lascuna regains winning form, rules ICTSI Caliraya Springs tourney

3 hours ago
Tony Lascuña kept defying Father Time as he cracked a pair of runner-up finishes with a dominant wire-to-wire win that...
Sports
fbtw
Booker sizzles with 45 points as Suns thwart Clippers for 2-1 lead

Booker sizzles with 45 points as Suns thwart Clippers for 2-1 lead

3 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns, fueled by Devin Booker's 45 points, put up a 2-1 series lead after a 129-124 victory over the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors rebound vs Kings to avoid 3-0 hole

Warriors rebound vs Kings to avoid 3-0 hole

4 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors clawed back in their NBA playoff series against Sacramento with a 114-97 rout of the Kings.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with