Spencer foregoes final playing year with UP

MANILA, Philippines – Guard James Spencer will skip his final year of eligibility for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP.

The Filipino-Australian guard on Friday confirmed reports that he is leaving the Diliman-based squad to focus on a basketball career Down Under.

Wouldn’t trade my experience for anything, so much love UP! ?????????????? https://t.co/G4tf6Ay4Hk — James Spencer (@Jspenc3r_) April 21, 2023

Spencer is currently suiting up for Dandeong Rangers in the NBL1 South, a semi-professional league in Australia.

The sweet-shooting guard had been a vital cog for the Maroons in their title conquest in Season 84 and runner-up finish in Season 85.

Meanwhile, UP’s director for basketball operations Bo Perasol also confirmed Spencer’s departure.

“Yes. That’s right,” Perasol told Philstar.com in a text message Friday.