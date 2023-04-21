^

Spencer foregoes final playing year with UP

April 21, 2023
MANILA, Philippines – Guard James Spencer will skip his final year of eligibility for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP.

The Filipino-Australian guard on Friday confirmed reports that he is leaving the Diliman-based squad to focus on a basketball career Down Under.

Spencer is currently suiting up for Dandeong Rangers in the NBL1 South, a semi-professional league in Australia.

The sweet-shooting guard had been a vital cog for the Maroons in their title conquest in Season 84 and runner-up finish in Season 85.

Meanwhile, UP’s director for basketball operations Bo Perasol also confirmed Spencer’s departure.

“Yes. That’s right,” Perasol told Philstar.com in a text message Friday.

