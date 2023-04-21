^

Sports

MPBL: Pampanga clobbers Imus; GenSan, Pasay book wins

Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 11:28am
MPBL: Pampanga clobbers Imus; GenSan, Pasay book wins
Laurenz Victoria sizzled for Pasay.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga had a smooth ride while GenSan and Pasay took the bumpy road toward victories in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday.

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns banked on the hot hands of Jayson Castro Apolonio and the imposing presence of Justine Baltazar to dump the Imus SV Squad, 93-72, and climb to 2-0 in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

In contrast, the General Santos Warriors thwarted the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, 80-78, while the Pasay Voyagers held their ground to foil the Muntinlupa Cagers, 72-71 in the nightcap.

Apolonio poured 17 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, while Bautista compiled 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to assert Pampanga's dominance.

Pampanga coach Gov. Dennis Pineda also leaned on homegrown icon Archie Concepcion and Michael John Garcia for the Giant Lanterns to seal the outcome, 91-63, before the final buzzer.

Concepcion wound up with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals while Garcia added 13 points and seven rebounds for Pampanga, which will be reinforced by veterans Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot and rising star Encho Serrano once their playing contracts end.

Imus, which dropped to 2-3, got 14 points from Mark Cardona, 13 from Marvin Hayes and 12 from Carlo Lastimosa.

Muntinlupa's Ian Melencio made three straight free throws and had ball possession with 5.3 seconds left, but the Cagers were unable to launch a shot and suffered their first loss in six games.

The Voyagers leaned on Laurenz Victoria to seize the lead, 57-53, and kept their poise to notch their third straight win after a 0-2 start.

Victoria fired all of his 26 points in the second and third quarters, while Tricky Dyn Peromingan added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Muntinlupa, which surged ahead at 46-36, got 18 points, four rebounds and four assists from Melencio, and 12 points and four rebounds from John Amores.

The Warriors stretched their win-run to four behind the 14 points from Jervy Cruz, 12 points and nine rebounds from John Wilson, and 10 points from Mark Cruz.

Rizal tumbled to 1-5 despite the 22-point, 8-rebound, 4-assist, 2-steal, 2-block effort of Troy Mallillin.

The MPBL returns to the Ynares Sports Arena on Friday with Negros and Bataan battling at 4 p.m., Nueva Ecija and Paranaque clashing at 6 p.m. and Quezon and Pasig colliding at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Morant-less Grizzlies thwart Lakers to tie NBA playoff series 1-1

Morant-less Grizzlies thwart Lakers to tie NBA playoff series 1-1

1 day ago
The Memphis Grizzlies shook off the absence of star guard Ja Morant to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-93, and knot their...
Sports
fbtw

Going all out for crown  

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
With Barangay Ginebra on the ropes, now is the best time for prowling TNT to strike the fatal blow on the besieged PBA Governors’ Cup ruler.
Sports
fbtw

Stage set for World Cup Draw Festival

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas and 31 other participants keenly look forward to the FIBA Basketball World Cup Draw presented by Wanda on April 29 in Manila to find out their opponents in the global showpiece.
Sports
fbtw

Lascuña stretches lead to 4 with 67; Que waxes hot

12 hours ago
Unaware of Angelo Que’s record-breaking binge on the other side, Tony Lascuña kept pounding the Caliraya Springs Golf Club with a display of consistency and savvy that have been the trademark of his...
Sports
fbtw

Gaite tops Lumawag in Amit Cup final

12 hours ago
Other than to gain more experience and meet new friends, Leslie Gaite had no other expectations when she joined the Amit Cup, the country’s first all-women billiards tournament.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine esports gets massive boost with E-Palarong Pambansa qualifiers

Philippine esports gets massive boost with E-Palarong Pambansa qualifiers

1 day ago
E-Palarong Pambansa, a National Youth Commission-endorsed esports tournament circuit, aims to revolutionize the esports industry...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret captain eyes comeback in 2nd half of VCT Pacific

Team Secret captain eyes comeback in 2nd half of VCT Pacific

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
The country's lone representative in the Valorant Challenger's Tour (VCT)  Pacific, Team Secret, had a mixed run in the...
Sports
fbtw
BREN, ECHO cop bonus; ONIC, Smart Omega complete MPL PH playoff cast

BREN, ECHO cop bonus; ONIC, Smart Omega complete MPL PH playoff cast

By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
BREN Esports and ECHO Philippines have secured upper bracket advantages after finishing as the top two teams in the regular...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
Making his debut as ONIC Esports head coach in the recently concluded Mobile Legends Professional League-Indonesia (MPL ID),...
Sports
fbtw
Study: Filipino gamers love The Last of Us, Pikachu, PlayStation

Study: Filipino gamers love The Last of Us, Pikachu, PlayStation

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
The study, conducted by Liberty Games, gathered geotagged tweets to compile the list of most loved and hated video game franchises,...
Sports
fbtw
WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

By Dean Allen Lance P. Maragay | 8 days ago
WWE 2K23 is a fantastic addition to the series that provides a wealth of game modes, features and rosters that include legends...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with