Football's 'Olympic Torch' makes stops in the Philippines

The Spirit of Football visited Gawad Kalinga headquarters in Mandaluyong last Tuesday as they brought "The Ball" to Manila for the first time ever ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – A German non-profit organization is making rounds in the Philippines with "The Ball", football's equivalent of the Olympic torch ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.

Founded back in 2005, Spirit of Football partnered with Gawad Kalinga's sports community to hold a two-day workshop in GK's headquarters in Mandaluyong during their Manila leg.

The Ball, which has already made stops this year in countries like Cambodia, Vietnam Thailand, as well as the US, bears an advocacy calling in each of its tours whenever a World Cup year rolls around.

"Our DNA project was and is the Ball. And the Ball is like football's equivalent to the Olympic torch. Every four years, we take it from [where] the first game of football was played in England, and the Ball journeys around the world and connects people together under the motto of 'One Ball, One World'," Spirit of Football founder Andrew Aris told Philstar.com.

For the upcoming Women's World Cup, Aris and his team have chosen to focus on promoting sustainability in an effort to fight climate change.

"Previously on Ball journeys, we've connected [football] to the integration of refugees, the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities, and all sorts of things and education projects that we do, day in and day out," said Aris.

"And climate change is the biggest thing that's facing humanity right now. It's the biggest problem. It affects everybody and everyone that we're having these conversations that everyone has their own experience of it."

As to why they chose sport and football in particular to forward these kinds of messaging, Aris pointed to the fact the "beautiful game" can, in fact, unite everyone under a common goal.

"Football is the biggest sport on the planet. Billions of people watch it, love it, play it and feel it. So we're connecting and moving people through football," he said.

In its history, this is the first time that the Ball has stopped in the Philippines, with more visits planned to provinces like Baguio City and Cebu.

With the Philippines also making its maiden appearance in the World Cup later this year, Aris said it is an exciting endeavor to also share the message and advocacy of the Ball to the country.

"It's great to be here in the Philippines, especially because the Philippine national women's team has qualified for the first time ever for the World Cup... So it's just super exciting to bring the Ball here," he said.

The Ball's journey will end in July when it makes its way to New Zealand in time for the opening ceremonies of the Women's World Cup.