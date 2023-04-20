Sotto posts double-double as Hiroshima drubs Shiga, Ravena

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto tallied a double-double as the Hiroshima Dragonflies scored 59 first-half points en route to a 99-88 drubbing of the Shiga Lakes in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall on Wednesday.

Sotto finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block to be one of five Dragonflies in twin-digit scoring.

Nick Mayo topscored for Hiroshima with 20 markers but Sotto was most efficient with a plus-16 on the +/-.

Kiefer Ravena struggled in his shooting for the Lakes as he went 3-of-11 for nine points. He added three rebounds and eight assists in the losing effort.

Hiroshima bumped up their record to 39-15 while Shiga stumbled to 13-41.

Elsewhere, Kiefer's younger brother Thirdy Ravena led the San-En NeoPhoenix to a 105-94 win over the Toyana Grouses at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Ravena finished with 13 points, four boards, and three assists in almost 26 minutes of action off the bench for the wire-to-wire San-En win.

The NeoPhoenix led as much as 17 points. San-En improved to 21-33.

For his part, Matthew Wright had a quiet outing for the Kyoto Hannaryz in their 92-88 escape of Osaka Evessa at the Edion Arena Osaka.

Wright chipped in just five points in more than 30 minutes of action. He also had five assists.

Kyoto rose to a 20-34 win-loss slate.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos had four points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal as the Levanga Hokkaido absorbed a 62-53 loss to the Utsonomiya Brex at Brex Arena Utsonomiya.

Hokkaido is at 16-38 for the year.

Carl Tamayo did not suit up for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in their 76-69 win over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya while Ray Parks Jr. still hasn't returned from injury as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins were nipped by the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 93-83.

Ryukyu sports a 43-11 record while Nagoya is at 38-16.