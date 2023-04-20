Lady Spikers to play with 'pride, respect' in non-bearing game vs Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines – The semifinals-bound DLSU Lady Spikers said they won't give an inch against perennial rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles when they clash on Sunday, April 23, in their second-round encounter in UAAP Season 85.

Despite it being a non-bearing game for either team, with La Salle already in the Final Four and with a twice-to-beat advantage and Ateneo out of contention, there will be no feelings of complacency.

Assistant coach Noel Orcullo believes that it is important that his wards continue to push as the eliminations reach its final stretch, as they still have the UE Lady Warriors left on the schedule as well.

"Ganun pa rin naman kami, kung sino [man] nasa harap namin. Paghahandaan pa rin namin," said Orcullo after the Lady Spikers' hard-fought win over the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

"Ateneo is out of the Final Four na. [Pero] hindi pa rin kami pwede magrelax pagdating sa kanila. Pride pa din naman ng mga bata and also [ng] coaching staff na kailangan hindi tayo magpatalo." he added.

Ace rookie Angel Canino, who hacked out a new career-high 28 points against Adamson, mirrored her coach's sentiments.

Regardless of what situation their opponents face, Canino says DLSU will need to show who they are and what they're made of.

"We treat our opponents with respect. Kahit naman yung sabi ni coach na wala na sila sa Final Four. Kailangan ipakita kung ano ang kaya namin and i-treat sila with respect. Hindi yung magdadahan dahan kami dahil wala na [sila] sa Final Four."

The wing spiker also pointed that there is still much room for improvement, especially with the title on their minds as the league's leaders.

"Siguro, ni-lolook forward lang namin kung ano pang kaya namin ipakita. Kasi, alam naman namin na every after game, may kailangan pa [rin] kami i-improve as a team," she said.

"So, kung ano man kailangan na ma-improve namin and kung anong makuha naming lesson ngayon, i-a-apply namin sa natitirang games namin." she added.