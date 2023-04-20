^

Sports

Lady Spikers to play with 'pride, respect' in non-bearing game vs Blue Eagles

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 12:07pm
Lady Spikers to play with 'pride, respect' in non-bearing game vs Blue Eagles
The DLSU Lady Spikers
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The semifinals-bound DLSU Lady Spikers said they won't give an inch against perennial rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles when they clash on Sunday, April 23, in their second-round encounter in UAAP Season 85.

Despite it being a non-bearing game for either team, with La Salle already in the Final Four and with a twice-to-beat advantage and Ateneo out of contention, there will be no feelings of complacency.

Assistant coach Noel Orcullo believes that it is important that his wards continue to push as the eliminations reach its final stretch, as they still have the UE Lady Warriors left on the schedule as well.

"Ganun pa rin naman kami, kung sino [man] nasa harap namin. Paghahandaan pa rin namin," said Orcullo after the Lady Spikers' hard-fought win over the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

"Ateneo is out of the Final Four na. [Pero] hindi pa rin kami pwede magrelax pagdating sa kanila. Pride pa din naman ng mga bata and also [ng] coaching staff na kailangan hindi tayo magpatalo." he added.

Ace rookie Angel Canino, who hacked out a new career-high 28 points against Adamson, mirrored her coach's sentiments.

Regardless of what situation their opponents face, Canino says DLSU will need to show who they are and what they're made of.

"We treat our opponents with respect. Kahit naman yung sabi ni coach na wala na sila sa Final Four. Kailangan ipakita kung ano ang kaya namin and i-treat sila with respect. Hindi yung magdadahan dahan kami dahil wala na [sila] sa Final Four."

The wing spiker also pointed that there is still much room for improvement, especially with the title on their minds as the league's leaders.

"Siguro, ni-lolook forward lang namin kung ano pang kaya namin ipakita. Kasi, alam naman namin na every after game, may kailangan pa [rin] kami i-improve as a team," she said.

"So, kung ano man kailangan na ma-improve namin and kung anong makuha naming lesson ngayon, i-a-apply namin sa natitirang games namin." she added.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The rivalry

The rivalry

By Lito A. Tacujan | 13 hours ago
It’s all fire and brimstone.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers clinch twice-to-beat incentive

Lady Spikers clinch twice-to-beat incentive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
La Salle essayed a gritty come-from-behind 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 win over Adamson and clinched a twice-to-beat...
Sports
fbtw

PBA tour open to rookies

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The first-ever PBA preseason “on tour” will start May 21 with each team scheduled to play 11 games up to July. Arrangements are now being made to stage some contests in provinces, mainly in Luzon, to...
Sports
fbtw
Lascu&ntilde;a fires course-record 66, takes three-shot lead

Lascuña fires course-record 66, takes three-shot lead

13 hours ago
Tony Lascuña ripped the course and the field with a solid six-under 66 and pulled ahead by three over a fast-charging...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine boxing head, ex-sports mediaman Ed Picson passes away

Philippine boxing head, ex-sports mediaman Ed Picson passes away

By Dino Maragay | 20 hours ago
Association of Boxing Alliances (ABAP) in the Philippines president and chief executive officer, and longtime sports broadcaster...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine gaming scholarships up for grabs

Philippine gaming scholarships up for grabs

By Michelle Lojo | 19 minutes ago
Campus esports organization AcadArena, has announced a new set of gaming scholarships.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto posts double-double as Hiroshima drubs Shiga, Ravena

Sotto posts double-double as Hiroshima drubs Shiga, Ravena

By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
Sotto finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block to be one of five Dragonflies in twin-digit...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks neutralize Heat sans Antetokounmpo to level series

Bucks neutralize Heat sans Antetokounmpo to level series

1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks barely noticed the injury absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo as they thrashed the Miami Heat, 138-122, to...
Sports
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli add spice to Sun Life Cycle PH fun ride

Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli add spice to Sun Life Cycle PH fun ride

1 hour ago
Actors Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli and Donny Pangilinan take a break from their busy schedule to provide the Sun Life...
Sports
fbtw
Abando, Anyang dispose Goyang to reach KBL finals

Abando, Anyang dispose Goyang to reach KBL finals

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Anyang jumped ahead early with a 28-11 lead to end the first quarter, blowing the game wide open from the get-go.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with