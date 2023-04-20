Foreign footballers to look out for in Asia 7s Championship

MANILA, Philippines – When the BPI AIA Asia 7s Football Championship kicks off Friday at the McKinley Hill Stadium, the three foreign teams participating in this four-nation tournament — Brunei, India, and Japan — will have some players for fans to watch.

Brunei has multiple leagues playing not just seven-a-side football but different iterations.

According to head coach Rashid Zakaria, they will count on striker Azeez Azmi, midfielder Amirin Mohammad, Mohammad Yunos and Abdul Walid Haji to lead their campaign.

India, which has a growing football scene, has their head coach Aniketh Kesarkar who is a Futsal World Champion, and Asian Beach Football Games veteran Mervin Stephen who has Asian Football Confederation Championship experience, and defenders Utkarsh Shah and Shabaz Rongangar who have Indian League experience.

For Japan, according to Brazilian head coach Keller Costa, there is Itsuki Yamada and Kensuke Enjo.

Yamada played defender for three seasons with Albirex Niigata in the S. League where he scored seven goals. He ended his professional career with Japanese J3 League squad Blaubitz Akita in 2018 while adding five goals.

Enjo is another professional player having taken his talents to Poland with Stomil Olsztyn and Croatian side NK Koprivinica.

As of press time, the Philippine team is finalizing their lineup.

The tournament is a single round robin affair with teams playing each other in the semifinals based on rankings on both April 21 and 22. The winners figure in the finals on Sunday, April 23.

The competition can be watched by local football fans on April 22 and 23 on the TapGo TV streaming application that can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple.